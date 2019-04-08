Under the traditional district-play system, a baseball team usually had to wait a couple of weeks for a rematch with a top team or rival.
That changed a few years ago when coaches in some districts, including 5-5A, opted to go to a back-to-back games format. The rationale was to prevent a team for saving its ace pitcher to face one time.
So instead of waiting to play, Catholic High hosts East Ascension roughly 72 hours after the Spartans claimed a 13-8 win over the Bears.
“At this point, every game is big,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “We have a lot of respect for those guys and the Ascension Parish teams in our district. They (East Ascension) got us Saturday and now we have the chance to play them again.”
Game time is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Catholic for the 5-5A co-leaders. East Ascension started the season 3-10 and is now 14-13 and 4-1. The Spartans trailed 6-0 on Saturday and climbed back into contention with a five-run fourth inning.
“Catholic High has been one of the top teams, not just in this area, but in the state for a long time,” EAHS coach Kade Keowen said. “Being able to come back and win a game like that is a big confidence builder for us. We just kept battling out there.”
The match-up is an interesting one pitching wise. Ace Blaise Foote (4-2) is scheduled to be on the mound for the Spartans. Foote has a 2.36 earned run average. Catholic plans to counter with Wesley Callegan (5-0).
Saturday’s loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for Catholic. The Bears (19-9, 4-1) have won 11 of their last 13 games with a lineup that includes multiple first-year starters.
One of those new starters, first baseman Mason Zambo, leads Catholic with a .363 batting average. Right-fielder Kason Cullins (.346) and third baseman Tyler Wilson (.323) were other offensive leaders for the Bears. East Ascension’s offensive leaders include third baseman Grant Griffin (.368, 28 RBIs), outfielder Beau Landry (.350) and shortstop Blake Peterson (.349).
The teams face different scenarios, based on last week’s LHSAA power ratings. Catholic sat at No. 5 among Division I select schools, while East Ascension was No. 26 among Class 5A schools.
Though the teams are different in their make-up and experience level, each has used a back to basics approach to get to where they are now — tied atop the 5-5A standings.
"We have to get back to playing our kind of baseball, which is command the game on the mound, make plays on defense and swing for contact at the plate,” Catholic's Bass said. "If we do those things, I believe we can give ourselves a chance to win."