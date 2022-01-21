Jehovah-Jireh's John-Paul Ricks scored 14 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Warriors to a 55-51 victory over host Episcopal on Friday night in a boys basketball game.
JJCA (14-9) is the four-time reigning Division V state champions and has now beaten Episcopal four straight times. Senior guard Stewart Bonnecaze scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to pace Episcopal (18-5).
Both teams missed eight free throws. Episcopal was 14 of 22 and JJCA was 16 of 24. The Warriors hit 13 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Knights. Ricks, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, repeatedly probed the lane and was fouled. He hit 10 of 16 free throws.
“Other than missed free throws, John-Paul really had a great game on both ends of the floor,” JJCA coach Dirk Ricks said of his son. “John-Paul and Omarion Parker were able to penetrate, and our other senior Ahmon Williams got off to a hot start.”
Williams scored 10 points in the first quarter. He hit two corner 3-pointers off drives and assists by Ricks. Ricks assisted Parker’s 3-pointer that put the visitors up 17-6 with 1:02 left in the first quarter. Episcopal went on an 8-0 run early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 20-17 on a Bonnecaze three-point play. Episcopal’s TJ Callahan had a spectacular blocked shot with one second left in the second quarter to stop Jehovah-Jireh at the rim. JJCA led 30-23 at halftime.
Episcopal won the third quarter 14-6 to lead 37-36 entering the fourth quarter. The Knights went on a 9-1 run and held the Warriors scoreless for five minutes.
Episcopal enjoyed its largest lead at 42-38 when Bonnecaze completed a three-point play with 7:01 remaining. Ricks scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter for his team. His layup with 50 seconds left put the Warriors up 50-47.
Bonnecaze hit a driving bank shot but missed a free throw with 40.9 seconds left. Parker hit two free throws to put Jehovah-Jireh up 52-49 with 25.4 seconds remaining. Episcopal missed two 3-pointers down the stretch. Callahan grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled and hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 52-51 with 3.8 seconds left. Camron Hunt hit a free throw and Parker stole the inbounds pass on Episcopal’s desperation last chance.
Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said his team needs to shoot free throws better. The Knights came into the game making 61% of their free throws on the season.
“Four of our five losses are because we didn’t make free throws,” Beckhman said. “We had opportunities. We battled back and played hard the whole game. David Cresson and RJ Pickney did a great job defensively for us. We made John-Paul Ricks work and held him to 10 points in the first half. He’s a talented player for sure, and he knows how to play.”
Dirk Ricks said he was impressed with Episcopal. “Episcopal has a lot of seniors and is very well-coached,” Ricks said. “They made a nice run in the third quarter. We held on and survived the fourth. We try to play quality opponents every night, and this should help us in the playoffs.”
Jackson Summerville scored nine and Callahan had eight points for the Knights. Parker scored 10 points for JJCA.