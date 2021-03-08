LAKE CHARLES — When John-Paul Ricks was assessed a technical foul in addition to a personal foul with 2:53 to go in the first half, it looked like a bad thing for top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh.
Fifth-seeded Grace Christian quickly cut the Jehovah lead to two points. But to JCA, the long game always matters, whether it means going the length of the court or playing four quarters.
Ricks’ move ultimately ignited his team in the second half as Jehovah-Jireh pulled away for a 59-40 victory over Grace Christian in the Division V semifinal that opened Monday’s action at the LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum.
After the technical foul, Jehovah-Jireh lead was trimmed to 23-21.
“I shouldn’t have done it … but it also got my team going,” Ricks said. “We were dry; we did not have any energy. I think helped us.”
Jehovah-Jireh (19-14) outscored Grace Christian (14-11) by a 32-17 margin in the second half. With the win, three-time reigning champion JCA advances to play District 7-C rival Family Christian, a 47-34 winner over Episcopal School of Acadiana, at noon Thursday at Burton to decide the title.
Ricks had his struggles shooting, making 7 of 26 field goal attempts and did not hit a 3-pointer. But the junior finished with a game-high 25 points and seven assists and six rebounds.
Brandon Harton made 8 of 14 from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and added five steals. Frank Chandler had 22 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Grace Christian.
After Grace Christian cut the lead to two following Ricks’ technical, Jehovah-Jireh took a 27-23 lead into the locker room, where coach Dirk Ricks implored his team to play with passion. JCA gradually extended its lead to double digits. A layup by Ahmon Williams with 12 seconds left in the third quarter sent Jehovah-Jireh into the fourth quarter with a 41-30 lead.
“When we had it in single digits, we were in a good spot,” Grace coach Travis Schultz said. “They just outlasted us. We got some stops and missed some defensive rebounds. That hurt, because it was like giving them extra possessions.”
Quick baskets by Harton and Omarion Parker extended JCA’s lead to 15 points one minute into the final quarter. Jehovah-Jireh kept a comfortable lead in the 15 to 17-point range after that.
Dirk Ricks said his team needs to be better in all phases Thursday. Harton nodded in agreement and offered his own take.
“Once we started to get some stops (on defense), we trusted each other more,” Harton said. “We just have to play together and start strong in the first quarter.”