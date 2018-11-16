GONZALES — No. 5 East Ascension’s 28-25 comeback win over No. 12 Slidell epitomized playoff football — intense, unpredictable, and filled with enough drama to pass as daytime television.
The Spartans scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to overcome a 17-7 deficit and take a 28-17 lead with a minute to go.
The final quarter started off with Slidell deep in East Ascension territory. On fourth down, Slidell quarterback Jacob Guidry threw a jump ball into the end zone that was intercepted by EA’s Shaivonn Robinson.
Robinson’s interception started a huge momentum swing for EA. The Spartans drove the length of the field before quarterback Jason Wakefield kept the ball on a read option for a 2-yard touchdown with 8:01 left in the game.
The Spartans defense needed a stop, and it wasn’t certain they were going to get it. Guidry had caused problems for EA all night. He danced around the pocket and couldn’t be touched before he’d find an open receiver or took off running.
EA’s chances looked slimmer and slimmer as Guidry continued his strong night when he completed two passes for 19 and 12 yards to convert third downs, keeping the ball in Slidell’s possession and the clock ticking.
On third-and-7 from midfield, Guidry wasn’t able to make something happen once more, and Slidell lined up to punt. That’s when disaster struck for the Tigers. The snap went through punter Marcus Candiff’s hands, and Derrick Smith recovered the ball for East Ascension at the Slidell 30.
On the next play, running back Evan Copeland ran up the middle and split the safeties in route to a 30-yard touchdown to put the Spartans up 21-17. Copeland carried the ball 14 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including EA’s opening score in the first quarter.
The quick score kept hope alive for Slidell, however. The Tigers started on their own 24, and on third-and-4 from midfield, Guidry connected with Brandyn Spann for a 34-yard gain. Then on second-and-9 from the 15, Guidry threw another jump ball to the end zone where it was intercepted again — this time by Jyrin Ester.
Ester saw nothing but green grass in front of him and returned the interception 100 yards for a touchdown to cap a 21-0 run by East Ascension.
Despite being down 11 with a minute remaining, Slidell kept fighting. Guidry, who finished 14 of 30 passing with 323 yards and another 66 yards on the ground, led a three-play, 80-yard touchdown drive and converted the 2-point conversion to cut the lead to three points with 26 seconds left.
It ended there, however, for Slidell when they failed to recover the onside kick.
“This is huge,” said East Ascension coach Darnell Lee, whose team has been eliminated in the second round the previous two years. “I told them at halftime ‘I don’t believe in the second-round jinx. I believe in second-round kinks.’ ”
The Spartans were able to overcome both and now move on to face No. 4 John Ehret in the quarterfinals.
For Slidell, it’s the end of a 9-3 season.
“We have a great senior group,” Slidell coach Larry Farve said. “They’ve stood for something that no one at Slidell has stood for in many, many years, and I just feel for these seniors.”