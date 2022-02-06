Scotlandville helped ignite a fast start at the Last Chance Qualifier Indoor track meet held Saturday at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House.
The Hornets set a high school field house record by winning the girls 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 41.89 seconds.
Ruston’s Bryanna Craig was another record-setter in the final tuneup meet before the Ochsner/LHSAA Championship meet on Feb. 19. Craig also set a field house record by winning the girls high jump with a leap of 5-feet. 9.50 inches.
Craig and Scotlandville’s Makeriah Harris were individual double winners. Harris was part of the Hornets’ record-setting 4x200 relay and went on to win the 60 meters (8.94 seconds) and 400 (56.88 seconds). Craig also won the long jump.
Harris teamed with Fatima Banks, Sade Gray and Whitney Harris on Scotlandville’s 4x200 relay.
Local competitors swept the shot put events with Catholic’s Grant Griffin (54-8) and Baton Rouge High’s Laila Guy (41-11 1/4) taking first-place honors.
Other local individual winners included Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton (60 meters), Catholic’s Winston DeCuir (800 meters) and Baton Rouge High Natalie Venkatamaran (1,600). Catholic also won the boys 4x400 relay.