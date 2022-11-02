The question was simple. Zachary coach David Brewerton used it to explain why the Broncos and Catholic High will play their District 4-5A contest Thursday night.
“When we met to talk about the game one guy asked, ‘Why are we playing Thursday.’ I told them to take a seat,” Brewerton said. “I laid it out for them. This game is a great way to pay tribute to two coaches who had a vision that started a great rivalry.
“Coach (David) Simoneaux and I both know it well. I am glad both teams made it to this point where the district title is decided Week 10. As long as coach Simoneaux is at Catholic and we are in the same district, we plan to play Week 10 on Thursday night. I told them, ‘You guys are fortunate to play in the first one.’ ”
Third-ranked Catholic (8-1, 4-0) travels to No. 4 Zachary (7-1, 4-0) to decide the 4-5A title . It is one of two 5A Thursday games with title implications. Dutchtown (5-3, 3-1) hosts East Ascension (5-4, 4-0) in the other.
Ties to the old Thursday rivalry between Parkview Baptist and Redemptorist are plentiful. Simoneaux played running back for PBS running back.
Brewerton was an assistant to Sid Edwards, now the coach at Central, at Redemptorist, which closed in 2015. LSU commitment Shelton Sampson of Catholic is one of the nation’s top high school receivers. His father, Shelton Sr., was a star running back for the Wolves.
“I would give anything if I could pick up the phone and call coach (PBS coach Kenny) Gulliot (died in 2021) right now,” Simoneaux said. “I would love to pick his brain and see what he would do for a game like this.
“Playing on Thursday means a lot. I remember the headline when I played in it. It said, ‘For all the marbles.’ This one is too.”
There is star power. Catholic’s Daniel Beale leads area 5A/4A passers with 1,934 yards and 28 touchdowns. Sampson has 60 catches for 881 yards and 12 TDs.
Alabama commitment Eli Holstein has returned from a Week 3 injury to pass for 1,230 yards and 15 TDs. Safety Kylin Jackson (LSU) and defensive end Ashley Williams (Auburn) help lead the Broncos defense.
Both coaches take pride in offensive/defensive line play and believe that factor will help decide the schools’ first matchup since 2018.
“Catholic has played more close games than we have,” Brewerton said. “Their ability to win those games is significant. It should be a great one.”
Seeking outright title
East Ascension and Dutchtown excel on defense. Which offense can succeed is a key question.
“We are very similar,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said. “We played them in the jamboree and beat us 3-0.
“Last week we had three chances in the red zone and did not score. When there are chances like that, we have to get points.”
EAHS can clinch the 5-5A title outright with a win. A Dutchtown win would create the possibility of a three-way tie with EAHS, the Griffins and Denham Springs. DSHS plays Walker Friday. Tulane commitment Walter Samuel leads the Spartans with 885 rushing yards and 7 TDs. Gary Dukes (805 yards, 6 TDs) leads Dutchtown.
“We’ll see who makes the most plays … on offense, defense and special teams,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot. We’ve had a punt blocked and a kick returned for a TD in the last few weeks. Those things can beat you.”