What a week this has been. So much happened and the idea of doing a little free association about it all appeals to the ex-psychology major in me.
Here goes: eight topics and reactions.
Football playoffs: We are now down to the precious and few as the nonselect teams move to the quarterfinals and select teams advance to the semifinals. East Ascension breaking through to make the 5A quarterfinals is huge. And how about 3A Madison Prep, a No. 26 seed, being the lowest remaining seed to advance to the quarterfinals. The good news? There will be some good games to watch the day after Thanksgiving.
Cross country/swimming: I have covered the LHSAA cross country meet for more than 20 years and the course conditions with rain, cold and mud were the worst I have seen. Multiple local teams and competitors persevered to win again.
Also nice to see U-High break through and get the Division III swim title. The notion that St. Joseph’s Academy would win eight Division I titles in a row seemed unlikely a decade ago, but the Redstickers have done it. Parkview Baptist’s Jolee Liles ended her accomplished prep school career by setting three more records.
Walker High girls basketball sanctions: The suspension of a coach for a year by the LHSAA is serious business. Walker and its girls basketball coach Korey Arnold intend to fight this one to the finish and have retained legal counsel. There will be more to come on this story, and we will have to see how it plays out.
Football returns to Lee High: Expect growing pains because this will be a build from the ground-up project. If things are done correctly, the sky might be the limit. Top academics, plus athletics, is always a winning combination on the high school level.
Basketball tournaments: Basketball season moves into overdrive now. Two notable tournaments are this week. The EBR Girls Basketball tournament began Saturday at Lee High and runs through the 7:30 p.m. Tuesday title game. The host Patriots are the top seed, followed by McKinley and Zachary.
The Team Sportsplex Thanksgiving Classic is Monday and Tuesday at Dunham and Team Sportsplex. A tribute to the late Wayde Sims is planned for 8 p.m. Monday at Sportsplex with some tourney proceeds to go to TRUCE Baton Rouge.
TRUCE BR/Wayde Sims benefit: The object for TRUCE Baton Rouge is to stop violence in Baton Rouge through community outreach. Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said at least 25 percent of proceeds from the Dunham tourney will go to TRUCE BR and the tribute for Sims, who was shot and killed last month, is heartfelt.
“Wayde was a big part of our Red Storm AAU program and a wonderful kid,” Pixley said. “There was nobody more Baton Rouge than him. He was Sports Academy, Red Storm, U-High and LSU. We don’t want violence to keep taking the lives in Baton Rouge.”
Early signing period: LSU baseball signed Denham Springs’ Cade Doughty and two Zachary's Collier Cranford and Alex Milazzo and that was only the tip of the iceberg locally. Every year, it seems like the number of local athletes signing with colleges in multiple sports gets bigger, and that is a good thing.
Most inspirational: Two images from the LHSAA cross country meet. After one young man rounded the final turn we noticed he had on no shoes or socks on with temperature below 40 degrees. He finished. Then there was a Facebook photo of a runner from one school helping another runner who had fallen go up a hill.
Metro meetings set
The All-Metro meeting for cross country is set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Episcopal coaches office. Coaches should send nominations to Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin at DuplechinC@ehsbr.org.
Meanwhile, the All-Metro volleyball meeting is 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Parkview Baptist. Contact PBS coach Becky Madden at becky.madden@parkviewbaptist.com.