Now that Week 1 is in the books, Baton Rouge area football teams move on to what could be the toughest and most intriguing rounds for select and nonselect teams.
It is the quarterfinals for select teams and second round for nonselect schools. The possibilities are off the charts as teams in all five classes and four divisions fight to remain in their respective brackets.
With that in mind, here are some observations about matchups:
They’re playing No. 1
East Ascension (5-3) of Class 5A and Catholic-Pointe Coupee (7-2) of Division IV travel to play top seeds.
The Spartans head to Scott to face Acadiana (7-1), the reigning Class 5A champions. The teams share a notable common opponent — Catholic High. The Bears beat both.
Instead of facing a more pro-style offense as it did with Captain Shreve last week, the Spartans will dig in against the Wreckin’ Rams vaunted veer attack. East Ascension is extremely athletic but must play assignment football.
Meanwhile, CHSPC faces Calvary (6-2) in Shreveport. The Cavaliers were expected to advance to the title game a year ago and did not. The Hornets were the surprise team that finished as the runner-up to Ouachita Christian.
CHSPC wants to control the ball by running it and if they can, while also not giving up any big plays, the options (with an option offense) could pan out.
Plenty to prove
Second-seeded Scotlandville (6-0) of Division I and East Iberville (5-1) of 1A are among the teams set for playoff debuts after a bye week. Ditto that for No. 4 Episcopal (8-0) in Division III.
The Hornets host No. 7 John Curtis (4-4) and will be playing their first game in nearly a month. COVID-19 issues after a big win over 4-5A rival Zachary sidelined Scotlandville for two weeks. After a first-round bye the Hornets play John Curtis' physical, veer attack.
How long will it take for the Hornets to knock the rust off on offense and defense? It may be a deciding factor. Things seldom end well when teams fall behind Curtis.
EIHS has the highest seed in school history and faces No. 18 Slaughter Community Charter (3-4).
Plenty of people have questioned the strength of Episcopal’s schedule. In fairness, the Knights played who they were supposed to during the second year of a two-year schedule cycle.
Are they ready for No. 5 Lafayette Christian, a team that has won three straight LHSAA titles, two in Division IV and one in Division III? LCA is seeded lower than it should be and has LSU commitment Sage Ryan.
Plenty of people are curious to see how this one goes.
Worth watching
With attendance limits at 25% percent once again, live-streaming and cable broadcast games will be worth checking into this week. Obviously, No. 5 Rummel (6-1) vs. No. 4 Catholic (6-2) is a hot ticket for sure.
But how about No. 8 Donaldsonville (5-2) hosting No. 9 Madison Prep (6-2) for an all-local contest in 3A? Or No. 12 Dutchtown (6-1) at fifth-seeded Destrehan (8-1) in 5A?
The games of note do not stop there. Yes, there is a lot to look forward to.