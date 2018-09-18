University High played up in classification and notched a 41-21 win over Catholic High on Friday. That move did not translate into a move up for the Class 3A Cubs (3-0) in the latest MaxPreps national rankings.
U-High is rated ninth in the latest MaxPreps poll released Tuesday. UHS has been ranked as high as No. 6 by MaxPreps. The Cubs continue to be ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A polls.
Two other local teams, East Ascension in Class 5A and The Dunham School in 2A, made major moves in the LSWA polls. EAHS (3-0) moved up to third behind John Curtis and West Monroe in 5A. Dunham is now third in 2A. Both teams were ranked fifth last week.
They’re No. 1, too
St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic High were ranked atop the first composite cross country polls from the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association.
Catholic received all 10 first-place votes in the boys poll that includes teams from all LHSAA classes. St. Paul’s was second.
St. Joseph's received nine of the 10 first-place votes in the girls poll.
Both teams finished first at last weekend’s Christian Brothers meet held in Money Hill golf course in Abita Springs. St. Joseph’s had the low score of 21 points in the girls division. The Bears tallied 57 points on the boys side.
Lauren Hendry of SJA was the girls individual champion with a three-mile time of 19 minutes, 7.64 seconds. The Redstickers placed all five scoring runners in the top 10.
James Lalonde placed sixth to pace Catholic, which had two runners in the top 10. Brother Martin’s Hunter Appleton won the three-mile boys race in 15:21.08.
Home is home any day
Hosting a homecoming game on a Thursday night might be a downer for some schools. Not so for St. John and its first-year coach Eric Holden.
“I’m excited any time we get the chance to strap it up and play on any day,” Holden said. “With it being homecoming, I expect the crowd and atmosphere to be great. It gives the alumni a chance to come out and see their old stomping grounds and a new team. It’s all good.”
The Eagles (2-1) host unbeaten Covenant Christian of Houma (3-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium. Plaquemine (2-1) hosts West St. John (2-1) on Friday.
While it's the first Thursday game for St. John, the game week is different for District 6-1A rival Ascension Catholic (3-0). ACHS hosts Thomas Jefferson (1-2) at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium on Friday.
It's the first Friday regular-season game for the Bulldogs, who played on Thursdays for three straight weeks. The team Ascension Catholic shares, Boutte Stadium with, Donaldsonville (2-1) travels to Morgan City (2-1) Friday.
“We’re used to it because we play several Thursday games,” ACHS coach Drey Trosclair said. “All it changes is our practice routine. When we play on Thursday, we come in and practice on Sunday. Last Sunday was our first Sunday off.”