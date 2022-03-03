The Scotlandville Hornets are going back to the Division I state championship game.
Scotlandville defeated the Shaw Eagles 59-44 on Thursday night to advance to a spot it is used to occupying.
This will be Scotlandville's 13th consecutive appearance in a state championship game. The Hornets are gunning for their eighth state championship during that stretch.
Scotlandville junior center Dorian Booker had 20 points and 13 rebounds against Shaw. The 6-foot-10 post player scored easy points all night long.
Booker commanded a lot of attention as the leading scorer in the game. He faced several double teams, and even some triple teams.
Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said he was happy Booker picked up only one foul in the game.
“Coach just kept telling me to keep my hands up and move my feet,” Booker said. “I just listened to the game plan and did what he said.”
Defensively, Booker blocked several shots and was an irritant to Shaw's offense all night. Eleven of Booker's 13 rebounds came on defense.
Scotlandville junior guard C’Zavian Teasett had 14 points and senior guard Rayvon Smith chipped in 13 points.
Smith shoulders a lot of the responsibility of handling the ball for the Hornets, but Sample thought there was room for improvement after Thursday.
“I was a little irritated because he turned the ball over a few times tonight, maybe too many times for me,” Sample said. “I played point guard, so I know how precious and valuable a possession is.”
Sample said this was a learning experience for his senior guard, and he expects Smith will clean up the turnovers come Saturday.
“Hopefully he can come back and be a little bit stronger with the ball,” Sample said. “Then he can knock down free throws and run the show like he does.”
Scotlandville will play John Curtis at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Cajundome. Sample said his team still has work to do if it wants to capture another state championship.
“I got to watch Curtis before the game, and I was very impressed by them,” Sample said. “They have all guards and they play hard, they are athletic, and we are going to have our hands full come Saturday.”