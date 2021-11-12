Matches between second and third-seeded teams in Division I are supposed to be close.
Leave it to No. 2 St. Joseph’s Academy and No. 3 Mt. Carmel Academy to take things to an elite level at the Ochsner/LHSAA State Volleyball tournament.
After St. Joseph’s won the first two sets, MCA won the third set and was on the verge of forcing a fifth winner-take-all set.
The Cubs led by seven points twice at 10-3 and again at 18-11. They even led 24-23 and served to win the fourth set.
But St. Joseph’s persevered, rallying to win 26-24 to complete a 3-1 victory in the last semifinal of the day played Friday at the Cajundome.
The Redstickers (34-8) face top-seeded Dominican (43-2) for the second straight year. The DI final is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
“I thought we came up very strong and we had a level of calmness on the court,” SJA’s Morgan Perry said. “When we got into a rut, we kept saying ‘Hey, we’ve got to get the next ball and make something happen.
“We were determined not to let the ball hit the ground. We’re going to fight to the end.”
The Dunham School lost to second-seeded Notre Dame 3-1 in its Division IV semifinal also played Friday. Lily Morgan had an incredible 36 kills to lead the Pioneers (31-9).
ST. JOSEPH’S ACADEMY 3, MT. CARMEL 1: SJA won by scores of 30-28, 28-26, 23-25 and 26-24. They seek their first LHSAA title since 2013 on Saturday.
“Every single set we knew was going to be fight,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “The thing that I love about this group is their grit. They don’t give up on anything. They believe in themselves and play for each other. And they battle right down to the last point.”
Mt Carmel (30-14) got a match-high 29 kills from Olivia Stant, 32 digs from Nola Sevin and 28 assists from Lindsey Wickersham. The Redstickers offset those efforts with balance – Anna Musso (19 kills), Grace Toler (15 kills) and Perry (14 kills). Perry also had eight blocks.
Camille Counce at 27 assists for SJA.
NOTRE DAME 3, DUNHAM 1: The third-seeded Tigers (35-6) made their first semifinal appearance in over a decade. Morgan, a Southeastern Louisiana signee, was the story of the contest, along with Dunham’s slow start.
Dunham lost the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19. The Tigers powered back to win the third 25-16. They led in the fourth set and fought off three match points before losing 25-23 in the last set.
“We got them in a rotation that favored in the last set,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “If we could have kept No. 8 (Morgan) on the back row longer I think we could have won it.
“We had no answer for her (Morgan). We tried different kinds of blocking schemes and we could not dig the ball down the lines. She killed us.”
Ava Ricks (13 kills), Madison Stephens (36 digs) and Caylin Pixley (31 assists) led Dunham.
“It really means a lot to for us to get this far,” Caylin Pixley added. “I know we’ll be back next year.”