GEISMAR — Dutchtown High School relief pitcher Will Dotter came into an already tense situation Thursday against rival St. Amant and kicked it up a notch.
With the Gators trailing by a run, Dotter loaded the bases on a hit batter with two outs in the top of the seventh inning before redeeming himself with a pop-up from Brayden Kurriger to preserve a 3-2 victory Thursday at Griffin Park.
“When I hit that guy (Reggie Hebert), I was like, ‘Oh no’. I knew when I got the next guy 0-2, that I was going to get him out and when he popped up, I was happy,” said Dotter, who picked up his sixth save.
Dutchtown (20-7, 5-0) extended its lead in the District 5-5A race over both St. Amant (23-5, 5-2) and Catholic High (14-13, 4-2). The Gators host the Griffins on Saturday at a time to be determined.
St. Amant closed to within a run with a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning. The Gators came close to tying the game in the seventh when pitcher Slade Zepphuar’s deep drive of Nathan Monceaux’s full-count offering hit off the double-deck portion of the left field wall for a one-out double.
“When (Lee) Amedee was up, that was a big out because they had some of their best RBI guys coming up and Zepphuar put a charge into one on a 3-2 pitch that I thought had a chance,” Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “Fortunately, the air was kind of heavy and it stayed in the yard and gave us another opportunity.”
Monceaux walked Josh Denton and was lifted after throwing 96 pitches. Dotter then hit Hebert with a 2-2 pitch. He recovered with consecutive strikes on a fastball and curveball and got Kurriger to pop out on a high fastball to second baseman Payton Cooper.
Monceaux (6-1) allowed two unearned runs on four hits, walked one and struck out one.
“(Zepphuar) did a great job on the mound again and we had a chance there at the end to win it,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “That’s all you can ask for in games like this against great opponents and great programs. This is what this district’s about, and we’ve got to come back and get ready for the next one.”
Dutchtown, which outhit St. Amant 8-4, put together three straight singles in the third and scored what proved to be the go-ahead run on an RBI-scoring single up the middle from third baseman Tanner Vadnais.
A balk call for an illegal pitching formation against Zepphuar (six innings, eight hits, one walk, four strikeouts) opened the door for Dutchtown to take a 2-0 lead in the second when Cooper scored from third on the balk and catcher Caleb Ickes added a RBI-groundout to score Will Delaune.
“I knew it would be a close game when we started,” Dotter said. “When we got those two runs, I knew we needed more because somehow they would find some more runs and that’s what they did.”