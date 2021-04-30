MONROE — The Dunham School already had its third straight Division IV boys tennis title clinched before the rains came Friday morning.
When the Tigers finally got a on courts at the UL-Monroe they were dominant.
Michael Dudley won the single title, while the team of Lethan Ngyuen and Evan Gleason won the doubles title on the final day of the LHSAA’s tennis championships.
“It has been a long two days, but it was worth it,” Dunham coach Chad Myers said. “We had 11 points through yesterday, and it was really a great team effort.
“But the last two times we won without winning either the singles or doubles titles. I challenged them to do that and they got it done.”
Dunham finished with 16 points, well ahead of runner-up Christ Episcopal at 9.
Dudley beat Christ Episcopal’s Benjamin Chandler 7-6. 4-6, 10-7 to win the boys singles final.
“I had confidence and believed I could do it,” Dudley said. “I have trained hard, but it was a tough match. Having my team there behind me made a big difference.
"Being able to play and practice together again as a team this year meant so much.”
Ngyuen and Gleason took a 6-2, 6-2 win over Christ Episcopal’s Dylan Burdett and Kai Harrison in the doubles final.
Meanwhile, Newman (girls) and St. Louis Catholic (boys) won the Division III titles. But U-High had the girls doubles runners-up in Mary Longmire and Maura Blanchfield. Parkview Baptist’s Madison Morris was the singles runner-up in Division III.
Newman scored 18 points to win its girls crown. The UHS girls finished with 9½ points to place second just ahead of Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans at 9.0.
The Cubs just missed a runner-up finish in the boys competition in a similar scenario. St. Louis had 14 points, with Loyola edging UHS by one-half point, 9½ to 9.0 to net the runner-up trophy. Christ Episcopal won the Division IV girls title.