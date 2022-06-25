Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson and other top 2023 recruits hear it. Two words define the future for Jackson and the Patriots in many ways.
“He’s next level,” first-year Liberty coach Korey Lindsey said of Jackson. “Kaleb is probably the best all-around athlete I have been around. He’s got the size, the speed. He is a well-rounded kid on and off the field.
“He reminds me of my old teammate Brandon Bolden (Scotlandville, now Las Vegas Raiders), who is now a 10-year NFL veteran. Big back, physical and a great teammate. And he gets it … Kaleb knows what he needs to do … keep working.”
There it is … next level as in getting to that next level. That leap seems almost guaranteed for Jackson, a four-star prospect, the No. 12 player in Louisiana in the Class of 2023 and No. 6 running back nationally, according to 247sports.
Jackson recently logged visits to Texas A&M and LSU. A trip to Alabama is scheduled this weekend.
Can Jackson help take Liberty to new heights on the next level, Class 5A? He attacks that question head-on.
“The thing I learned last year was not to be complacent and not to be comfortable,” Jackson said. “I can always work harder. We can always work harder. I think that is what happened to us last year.
“We won some games and we got complacent and comfortable. And then we got whooped. That was tough. But it is something we can learn from.”
Liberty, a first-year varsity squad a year ago, lost to a St. Thomas More team led by current LSU freshman Walker Howard 63-35 in the Division II quarterfinals. Now the Patriots move from Class 4A to 5A and into a District 4-5A that includes defending champions Zachary (5A) and Catholic High (Division I).
“Honestly, we can’t lollygag around. If we do, there will be a terrible outcome. Every week in 5A it’s tough. We cannot do what we did last year,” Jackson said. “We gotta do way more than we did last year. It will take more focus, more hustle and more heart.”
Jackson mentions hustle instead of muscle. He now carries close to 220 pounds on his 5-foot-11 frame, about 15 pounds more than last fall.
In 2021, Jackson covered plenty of ground. He rushed for 2,031 yards on 138 carries and scored 29 touchdowns. Jackson averaged 184.6 yards per game and 14.7 yards per carry.
Lindsey, a former Scotlandville and Southern Illinois star, was a seventh-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. He returned to Baton Rouge during the pandemic and was an assistant at Liberty in 2021 after making the rounds in search of a roster spot with seven teams. Quests for the next level are not new to him.
“They (Liberty players) got a reality check. Since I have taken over, something I have stressed is the sense of urgency that is required in going to 5A,” Lindsey said. “We started seven-on-seven for that reason this summer.
“They had never done that, so we went to three colleges (tournaments) in June. With seven-on-seven, I wanted to put them in adverse situations. I did not want to wait until the fall to do that. Kaleb has improved catching the ball out of the backfield and blocking. That’s next-level stuff.”
Lindsey and quarterback Khylan Gross praise Jackson’s ability to lead by example and more.
“We balance each other,” Gross said. “I am the vocal leader. Kaleb shows the younger players how things are done. I can’t wait to see what we do and he does this year.”