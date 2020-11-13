There are many ways to find a winning football formula. Some teams pass. Other opt to run.
And run is what Denham Springs did Friday night as sophomore Ray McKneely rushed for a career-high 260 yards on 32 carries in a 26-21 victory over rival Walker in a District 4-5A game played at DSHS.
“We came out and hit them first in the mouth and played fast like coach has been preaching all season,” McKneely said. “This is what we have been waiting for. I owe it to my O-line.
“I play for them, and they play for me. Tonight we finished.”
It was the first victory of the season for the Yellow Jackets (1-7, 1-3) and their first over Livingston Parish rival Walker (1-7, 1-3) since 2015. But rivalry games are seldom easy, and this one was no exception.
The Yellow Jackets led 19-0 in the third quarter. Big plays from senior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and another sophomore running back, Jacory Thomas, got the Wildcats to within five points twice in in the fourth quarter.
Brian Thomas caught seven passes for 85 yards and set up his team’s first score with 48-yard kickoff return. Jacory Thomas ran for 76 yards on seven carries. Three possessions inside the DSHS 5-yard line that yielded no points were the Wildcats' undoing.
“These Livingston Parish rivalries are like this,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “I have all the respect in the world for coach (Chad) Mahaffey, his coaching staff and their team. They were not going to quit.”
Two clock-consuming drives staked DSHS to a 12-0 halftime lead. The flip side was two Walker drives inside the Denham Springs 5 that yielded no points.
The Yellow Jackets drove 95 yards in 12 plays on their first drive. McKneely ran for 55 yards of 92 first-half yards and scored on a 5-yard run to make it 6-0 with 3:58 to go in the opening quarter.
Walker countered with a 13-play drive that included a 26-yard by quarterback Hunter Bethel. A 28-yard field goal try by Tyler Foster was off the mark.
Next, Denham Springs drove 80 yards. The Yellow Jackets mixed the run with McKneely and Omari Warren along with mid-range passes by Reese Mooney. Warren scored on a 1-yard run to make it 12-0 with 3:55 left in the half.
A 39-yard run by Rayshawn Simmons got Walker into the red zone quickly. But on fourth-and-1 at the Denham Springs 4, Bethel lost the handle on the ball and fell on it short of the first down.
“The first half had some positive plays,” Walker’s Mahaffey said. “We didn’t capitalize or really get momentum going until too late. The biggest thing was they made some key conversions down the field.”
A 64-yard touchdown run by McKneely put the Yellow Jackets ahead 19-0 less than a minute into the second half. Brian Thomas’ 48-yard kickoff return led to a 17-yard Bethel to Thomas TD pass. The duo combined on a 2-point conversion, too.
A fumble recovery by WHS’ Braylan Lewis gave Walker the ball at DSHS 37. With Bethel sidelined briefly by an injury, Jacory Thomas ran out of a wildcat formation and provided a spark with 32 yards on three plays. Rayshawn Simmons’ 5-yard TD run made it 19-14 with 10:29 left in the game.
Walker tried a trick play. But Brian Thomas’ pass was intercepted by Denham Springs' Jordan Reams, which led to Wiggins scored on a 9-yard run to make it 26-14. The Wildcats scored again but could not convert an onside kick, which allowed Denham Springs to run out the clock.