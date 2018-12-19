There was no signing day ceremony Wednesday at University High.
Instead, coach Chad Mahaffey relied on social media and text messages to relay news of seven — yes, seven — U-High players scheduled to sign on the first day of the NCAA’s early football signing period.
The seniors all completed their exams and submitted scholarship papers on their own. A formal celebration is planned for February, during the traditional NCAA signing period. It is possible that a few more Cubs could join U-High’s already celebrated signing class at that time.
While noting those possibilities, Mahaffey also took some time to reflect on what the Cubs’ 2019 class already accomplished.
“I give a lot of credit to this senior class,” Mahaffey said. “Not only did they play at a high level, they were also so team-oriented. That does not happen every day, and I think it is one of things that sets this group apart.
“You hear all the time about talented players and older players who separate themselves from the rest of the team. Every day at practice, we saw it — the seniors were out there with the freshmen, teaching them and building them up. That is a memory I’ll have of this senior group.”
The Cubs made history with bookend seasons, going 13-0 in 2017 and 2018 while winning Division II select titles — the most recent less than weeks ago at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Their 55-46 win over St. Thomas More in the title game was perhaps not the dominant performance some expected from a team that scored 50 or more points in half of its games. Mahaffey notes U-High’s first back-to-back perfect seasons as significant, and he prefers to let others rank or rate the significance of the 2017-18 teams in Baton Rouge or on a statewide basis.
The U-High coach also notes that nothing — including the wins and high-level recruitment — is as easy as it might seem.
“There are guys who were highly recruited,” Mahaffey said. “Several of those guys who signed made themselves the recruits they turned into. Their recruitment started with offers from smaller schools and grew. (Offensive lineman) Dylan Rathcke picked up offers from Arkansas and Kentucky during the season.”
Rathcke signed with Arkansas. Another player who committed early and flew under the radar, at least to some degree, is defensive lineman Donald Berniard (Navy). Athlete Christian Harris (Alabama), linebacker Bryton Constantin (Clemson), defensive back Jordan Clark (Arizona State), receiver Makiya Tongue (Georgia), running back and title-game MVP Mike Hollins (Virginia) were the other seniors expected to sign.
Constantin’s signing story is the most unique. While the other seniors were at home after finishing exams Tuesday, Constantin is in Mexico City for an all-star game, Mahaffey said. He still signed and submitted his paperwork to Clemson.
“Sometimes, recruiters come to see one guy and then see another player they like. Bryton is an example,” Mahaffey said. “He was a guy who got offers from Southland schools and other mid-majors. And boom … along came Clemson.
“We are proud of all our guys who go on to play at the next level. We’ve had guys who signed with Nicholls or went there (as) walk-ons, who contributed to the team’s success. I’ll be checking box scores and highlights every week next year for these guys.”