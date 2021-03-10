LAFAYETTE — No. 1-seeded University Lab rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat St. Michael 58-54 in the boys basketball Division II semifinals on Wednesday at the Cajundome.
The Cubs (30-4), who have reached the state tournament nine straight times, will face the winner of St. Thomas More/Liberty in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Dawson Lee's 3-pointer gave No. 5 St. Michael a 34-25 lead at the 5:45 mark of the third quarter.
The Cubs responded with an 8-0 run and the game remained nip and tuck with 12 lead changes.
The Cubs placed four players in double figures, led by Brock Brown’s 17 points. Bryce Brown added 14, with Collin Coates and Zaren James chipping in 10 apiece.
“I have all the respect in the world for St. Michael,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “We played them three times and every game was close.
“They had a different attitude about them tonight. They were very confident. They had a really good team. They started the year great and ended it on fire.”
Spencer said the Cubs didn’t panic when St. Michael went up by nine points.
"We always preach 32 minutes,” he said. “I tried to explain to them at halftime that there have been a lot of games in this tournament that are close or tied, or where a team that’s down found a way to win.
“We tried to not panic. We wanted to stay calm and stay with what we do. I felt, at some point in that third quarter, that we found the energy that was maybe lacking in the beginning. We found a way and it was great.”
The Brown twins connected on 12 of 26 shots and the Cubs were 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
“Bryce and Brock are phenomenal players for us,” Spencer said. “They are the heart and soul of the team.
“We have balanced scoring and a lot of talented players in our program, but they are two seniors who have been there and done that They’re clutch players. I have a lot of faith in them, and they do a tremendous job for us.”
St Michael (16-6) got 15 points from both Lance Williams and Derrick Morris, and Anthony Igiede added 11. Morris, a sophomore, was 5 of 6 from the field with four 3-pointers.
“We happened to play really well throughout the season, and we deserved to be here,” St. Michael coach Drew Hart said. “We knew that today was going to be a battle of runs.
“They made a nice-sized run in the third quarter, and coach Spencer did a great job of switching up defenses. I don’t think we handled it as well as we needed.”