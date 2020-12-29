It may be the Class 3A championship game at a neutral site, but Madison Prep coach Landry Williams says the basics remain the same.
The ninth-seeded Chargers (9-2) meet No. 2 Union Parish (11-0) in the 3A title game that opens the final day of the LHSAA Prep Classic in Natchitoches. Game time is set 1 p.m. Wednesday at Northwestern State University’s Turpin Stadium.
“This is about each one of our guys doing their job and working together to ensure we have success as a team,” Williams said. “This is a title game, but you have to prepare and treat it like other games.
“I think it is definitely going to be won or lost in the trenches. All the big plays are pretty, but if you don’t get the job done in the trenches, none of that happens.”
A Baton Rouge team playing a north Louisiana team for a title conjures up all kinds of North vs. South football images. Williams and Chargers know most, if not all of them, apply.
Union Parish is a traditional run-oriented football program that stays grounded and physical. Madison Prep is led by a dual-threat quarterback and is known for its athletic ability.
The teams will not need a formal introduction. Union beat Madison Prep 35-26 in the quarterfinal round a year ago. The game was played at UPHS located in Farmerville. This is the second Prep Class berth for both schools — Union was the 3A champion in 2013; Madison Prep was the 2A runner-up in 2016.
Both key offensive players return — Union’s sophomore running back Trey Holly and MPA junior quarterback Zeon Chriss. Williams does see the game as a revenge match for his team. Chriss called the 2019 loss “painful” but said it pointed Madison Prep in the right direction for 2020.
“The tough part about that game last year was realizing that we did not finish and achieve our goals,” Chriss said. “This year we are more mature as a team and work together even more as a family. I think it (loss) made us more determined this year.”
Union Parish uses the I formation with two running backs. Holly has 2,595 yards and 44 touchdowns. Chriss leads MPA with 2,572 total yards and 41 TDs, including 1,803 passing yards and 26 TDs.
“Their line is physical and so are their backs,” Williams said. “You can’t just hit them and expect them to go down. They are big guys and will bounce right off. You have to take their legs out from under them.”
The Chargers practiced on the artificial turf at Southern University’s Mumford Stadium for the past week in order to emulate conditions at NSU’s Turpin Stadium. With a forecast that includes a chance for rain, Williams had a plan. Assistant coaches dunked football in buckets of water so that Chriss and the offense are ready for rain.
With three playoff wins over higher seeds, including a victory over top-seeded Jennings, the Chargers have succeeded focusing on specific assignments and details. And by taking it one play at a time.
“One thing I really like about this group is their demeanor,” Williams said. “They don’t get too high or low. They understand that no matter what happens, they have to keep playing.”