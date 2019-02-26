ALEXANDRIA--The Rapides Center hasn’t been too kind to Lee Magnet the last two years, but Tuesday afternoon, the Patriots made a statement.
Propelled by an energetic, effective full-court press early-on, the Division II top overall seed sprinted out to a 10-0 start in the first two minutes of their semifinal bout with defending champions Ursuline.
Driven by a lackluster 70-43 loss at the hands of the Lions in last year’s title game and a 61-48 upset at the hands of St. Thomas Aquinas two years ago in the semis, Lee rode the early effort advantage and cruised to a 79-61 victory. With the win, they’ll face No. 2 St. Louis at 2 p.m. on Friday.
“It was unfinished business. We’ve been using that since the summer and the beginning of the school year,” said Lee junior A’niya Lagarde. “We made sure we left it all on the floor tonight.”
Jumping passing lanes and running the floor, the Patriots looked every bit the part of a team that wouldn’t put up with last year’s blowout. A stingy defense, especially in the first quarter, left Ursuline struggling to even get the ball past half-court at times – and even when they did, possessions too often ended in one of their 26 turnovers, giving the Patriots ample opportunities to run their transition offense that carries them in success.
“Our defensive intensity is what we thrive on,” said Lee coach Valencia Wilson. “It’s what we live and die by. If we’re not playing like that out there on defense, that’s just not what we do.”
Wilson’s squad took a commanding 27-8 lead after the end of the first quarter and completed an old-fashioned three-point play to start the second to go up 22. But Kris Goff, in his first year as the Ursuline head coach, watched as his girls fought back through gassed grins as they rode a 17-6 run over six minutes to pull back within striking distance, down 36-25, moments before halftime.
But that run took too much out of the Lions, who saw their deficit quickly creep back to 16, 18 and finally 20 points with junior Iviona Hatch’s steal and bucket with 5:00 left in the third. Lee’s lead would hover around 20 points the rest of the way, extending to as many as 25.
Goff’s girls fought for loose balls into the game’s final 10 seconds, the loss not for a lack of tenacity. He saw in game film before Tuesday’s game that a successful attacking offense might be enough to counteract Lee’s pesky defense – or it could end in disaster.
“It’s what makes them go,” he said. “We weren’t focused on breaking it as much as getting buckets, and it could have gone either way.
“If we’d been able to score, it would have been a whole new ball game, especially that first quarter. You take away the first quarter, it’s a heck of a game.”
Lee junior Diamond Hunter led all scorers with 27 on 10-of-18 shooting and a perfect 5-for-5 mark from the charity stripe. She also notched six assists and grabbed nine rebounds. Lagarde followed with 20 and 10 boards, while Hatch dished in 12.
Ursuline junior Kiersten Nelson led her teammates in scoring with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor, while grabbing 16 rebounds. The team’s lone senior Kennedi Jackson, an Oklahoma State signee who finished her high school career with two state titles, finished her high school career with a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards, while sophomore guard Tyrielle Williams dished in 15.