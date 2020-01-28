GONZALES — It was easy for people to write off the East Ascension girls basketball team early in the year. Graduation took its toll after back-to-back trips to the LHSAA tournament.
A 1-5 start did not help the Spartans, either. Instead of reloading, it looked like EAHS was locked in a rebuilding season. Fast-forward six weeks and the Spartans are on the fast track.
UL-Monroe signee Sadie Williams scored eight of her 15 points in the second quarter to help power East Ascension past McKinley 47-39 in a District 5-5A game played Tuesday night at EAHS. It was the ninth win in 11 games for the Spartans.
“We could have finished a lot better,” EAHS coach Dennis Chandler said. “We could have shot free throws better and done a better job of boxing out under the boards there at the end.
“But this really is one of our better games. We had LaGrange (4A power) on the ropes right here in this gym and let them off. And we lost to Lee (defending Division II champion) at their place at the end. I liked the effort we got tonight.
"We‘ve got a decent little program going. A program goes from year-to-year by playing defense, rebounding and making easy shots. I thought we did those things.”
Aja Causey added 13 for the Spartans (11-7, 3-0). Texas A&M signee Kenyal Perry had 15 for McKinley (12-9, 0-2), while Rutgers signee Erica Lafayette added 13.
The keys to success in this game were simple. The Spartans claimed the lead in the first half and limited chances for Perry and Lafayette. The combination of the two made it difficult for the Panthers to cut the lead below eight points.
“We struggled executing the things we needed to execute,” first-year McKinley coach Temeka Johnson said. “Against a veteran coach and an experienced team like that you have to make sure you do everything you need to do. Tonight we did not do that. The good thing is there is always another day, another game and a chance to learn from this.”
East Ascension built a 27-19 halftime lead. McKinley scored first in the third quarter to cut the Spartan lead to six. EAHS remained confident, often breaking down the McKinley defense to get an easy basket.
Williams was assigned to guard Lafayette, who has been one of her summer AAU teammates. Williams complimented her teammates on their helpside defense.
“We’re just trying to when games,” Williams said. “In the playoff rankings (power ratings) we're low and we’re trying to work our way up. The emphasis stays a lot on practice, which is harder than the games. We’re trying to come together as a team so we can make a playoff run.”