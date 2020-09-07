New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration reiterated the contention that the city may not move ahead with the LHSAA football plans to begin full contact this week as a transition toward the season that would begin Oct. 8-10.
Cantrell’s communications director, Beau Tidwell, issued a Monday statement that said city officials are reviewing the LHSAA’s plans. Cantrell said she was unsure New Orleans schools would be allowed to initiate the LHSAA’s plan during Friday's news conference with Gov. John Bel Edwards, hours after the LHSAA plan was finalized.
She cited the fact that the city remains in Phase 2 of coronavirus pandemic reopening until at least this Friday.
“Mayor Cantrell and the city’s public health officials are now reviewing the LHSAA’s plans in the context of the challenges we face — including the potential impact of behavior over the Labor Day weekend, the need to care for thousands of evacuees from Hurricane Laura, and the need to get students safety back in school,” the Monday statement said. “Public health remains our top priority, and we will continue to be guided by the data, not the date.”