Coming into this game, Dunham’s defense had not allowed a score in three straight games.
Technically, that streak is still alive after the Tigers dominated East Feliciana 47-6 Friday night at Dunham Stadium.
LSU commitment Derek Stingley, the nation's top recruit according to Rivals.com, led the way for the Tigers (6-0, 3-0 District 8-2A) with explosive plays nearly any time he touched the ball. The Dunham defensive back also shut down half of the field defensively, which led to East Feliciana completing only one pass for 8 yards.
Dunham receiver Kobe Semien was the first to register points on the board by catching a 13-yard pass from quarterback Reed Godbery.
East Feliciana (1-5, 0-1) responded with an aggressive rushing attack that featured backs Caleb Anderson and DeAndre Patin. However, a stout defensive front from Dunham limited the duo’s production.
Patin rushed 17 times for 50 yards and Anderson ran 14 times for 6 yards. Anderson was sacked twice for a loss of 21 yards.
In the second quarter, Stingley lined up at Wildcat quarterback and threw a 35-yard pass to his quarterback-turned-receiver Godbery for a touchdown.
On Dunham’s next offensive play, we saw this duo again, but in a role reversal. Godbery connected with Stingley near the line of scrimmage. Stingley evaded a handful of would-be tacklers and broke open for an 89-yard catch and run.
“He’s just on a different level than most high school athletes,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said of Stingley. “He’s right there at the top of best high school payers I’ve ever seen.”
The first half was interesting for Godbery. His first two completions both went for touchdowns, and he caught a touchdown. But, he only completed one other pass and threw three interceptions.
Despite the turnovers, Dunham led 21-0 at halftime.
Stingley completed the scoring trifecta in the third quarter. While lined up as a wildcat quarterback, Stingley took the snap directly to his left, found a lane and skated across the sideline for a 73-yard score. And just like that, Singley had a passing, receiving and rushing touchdown.
“The throwing one (was my favorite touchdown),” Stingley said. “I thought it was going to be picked off, but Reed came down with it.”
In the fourth quarter, Patin returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown to cut Dunham’s lead to 33-6.
Although the touchdown was not against Dunham’s defense, Weiner expressed disappointment in his team allowing a score for the first time in 16 quarters.
“Our defense hasn’t given up a point in 17 quarters,” Weiner said. “However we didn’t get the goose egg, so we are certainly disappointed.”
Godbery’s interesting performance continued in the fourth quarter when he threw three consecutive touchdowns to receiver Devin Taylor. Godbery completed 8 of 15 for five touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Derek Stingey is obviously outstanding, but Devin Taylor is pretty darned fantastic,” Weiner said. “Godbery, on certain plays really did a good job of recognizing what the defense was giving him and took advantage of it.”
East Feliciana coach Cedric Anderson declined to comment on the game.