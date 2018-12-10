There will be quantity and quality this week as high school basketball teams make their way to local tournaments later in the week.
A concentration of quality teams will be on hand for the Madison Prep Classic, which runs Thursday through Saturday. The field is comprised of 14 boys teams, 11 who advanced to last season’s LHSAA Top 28 championship tournament at Lake Charles and includes four reigning state champions.
At the Walker Lady Cat basketball tournament, more than 40 girls teams will play at seven locations. Division II finalist Lee High headlines a group of 13 area teams that will compete in the three-day event, which begins Thursday.
West Feliciana High’s Saints Classic begins Wednesday, and features 10 teams playing a rotating schedule over four days. Along with West Feliciana, Livonia and Belaire are among the top teams entered.
Enticing top teams to play in the Madison Prep tournament was an easy hurdle to overcome for Chargers coach Jeff Jones.
“Teams want to compete,” he said. “They want to see where their teams are. Normally, December is the time to play other (strong) teams because in January we’re into district season.”
Intriguing matchups are everywhere among Wednesday’s first-day action at the Madison Prep Classic.
Among them are Woodlawn-Shreveport (10-2) taking on Sophie B. Wright at 7 p.m. Woodlawn was the 4A runner-up last season while 3A semifinalist Sophie B. Wright (8-0) already has wins over Division III semifinalist Riverside and Division V runner-up Crescent City this season.
Another game to keep an eye on is Jehovah-Jireh (17-1) against Riverside (2-3) at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors are the defending Division V champion and picked up a 68-66 win over Madison Prep last week.
Crescent City (7-7) will be in action at 6:30 p.m. against reigning Class 4A champion Carencro (6-2).
“There’s going to be good matchups all the way through,” Jones said. “I’m looking forward not only to seeing our guys, but all of these teams. This tournament is a lot of work, but I’m also a basketball fan, and I’ll watch almost every game.”
Madison Prep (3-2) won its fourth consecutive state title and its first in Class 3A last season. However, the Chargers return only one starter, Jahein Spencer, and have been experimenting with lineups.
“We’re just trying to find ourselves right now. We haven’t used the same starting lineup twice yet,” said Jones, whose team has lost by one in overtime to Jehovah-Jireh and by two to Crescent City.
“We’re a young team, but we just can’t finish so we’re trying to get better at that. Hopefully, our guys will grow up a little bit in this tournament. That’s what we’re trying to do so we can get the ready for district and postseason play.”