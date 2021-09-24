Denham Springs’ emotion-filled evening turned tense in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets, leading by 23 points at halftime, failed to score a point in the second half while playing without starting quarterback Reese Mooney but held on for a 33-23 victory Friday over Franklinton at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“When you lose your quarterback, you have to do some things,” Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said. “I thought they did a heck of a job of adjusting to us. We almost become somewhat one-dimensional. They loaded the box and gave us some fits.”
Denham Springs (2-1) relied on a running game that gained 302 of its 331 yards in the first half, led by running back Ray McKneely. The junior enjoyed a breakthrough first half with 21 carries for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns before finishing with 29 attempts for 222 yards.
Cameron Kelly added 105 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.
“We came into the game wanting to pound the ball,” McKneely said. “We wanted to start fast. When Reese went out, I thought to myself that I had to pick it up because the passing game would be a little down.”
During a pre-game ceremony, Beard presented a game ball to the family of his former defensive coordinator Brian Smith, 52, who died Monday after a five-year battle with colon cancer.
The artificial turf at Yellow Jacket Stadium was emblazoned with "Smitty" at midfield.
Denham Springs lost the services of Mooney on its second series to a possible broken ankle, Beard said. The Jackets led 7-0 with three minutes left in the opening quarter before Ryder Wygent directed his team to a 33-10 halftime advantage on a 1-yard sneak on first down with 17 seconds left before halftime.
Wygent led Denham Springs on three consecutive scoring drives, which Kelly and McKneely capped with second-quarter scoring runs of 25 and 15 yards, respectively, to make it 24-7 with just over five minutes remaining before halftime.
Franklinton (1-3) stopped a stretch of 19 unanswered points by Denham Springs when Khaled Waliagha scooped up a fumble by McKneely and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown.
The Demons, which outgained Denham Springs 132-31 in the second half, scored twice over a three-minute span of the third quarter to pull within the final score with 3:19 to go.
Quarterback Zion Anders scored on a 3-yard run, and after an interception by Timarion Partman, he caught a 17-yard TD from Anders.
“Our kids battled,” Beard said. “That’s the hump that we’re trying to get our kids over. We have to play our game, do your job and play the next play. Our kids are learning how to win and that’s a big win for us.”