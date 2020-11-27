Istrouma weathered intermittent rain and a stubborn Pearl River on Friday night in a Class 4A first-round playoff game at Istrouma.
The Indians, seeded No. 15, raced out to a 26-point second-quarter lead, and then withstood a rally by No. 18 Pearl River before posting a 47-31 win.
Istrouma’s Le’Veon Moss broke loose for 265 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries. Pearl River’s Brian Jenkins also turned in an impressive performance rushing 37 times for 209 yards and three scores.
With the win, Istrouma (6-2) advanced to the regional round where it will face the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 2 Edna Karr and No. 31 A.J. Ellender.
The game featured a fast start by Istrouma, which raced out to a 32-7 lead with six minutes left in the first half. Pearl River then scored 18 consecutive points, 15 before halftime and three to open the third quarter.
It began after Moss’ 61-yard touchdown run gave the Indians a 26-point lead. Pearl River put together a 65-yard touchdown drive capped by Brian Jenkins’ 12-yard run.
Pearl River then recovered the first of two kickoffs. Bond, who also handles kicking duties for the Rebels, fell on his own dribbling onside kick. On the next play, Jenkins headed right with a handoff, cut back to the left and scored on a 49-yard run to pull the Rebels within 32-19 with 1:35 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Pearl River kicked to the IHS 20, but the Indians could not get a handle on the ball. The Rebels recovered, and Bond added a 33-yard field goal as Istrouma's lead was sliced to 32-22 at halftime.
How it was won
Istrouma dominated at time, but still needed a defensive stop with less than two minutes to play to put the game away. Still within two scores, Pearl River drove to the Istrouma 14 before the Indians held on downs with 1:19 left to play.
Player of the game
Le’Veon Moss, Istrouma
Moss had scoring runs of 52, 5, 13, 61 and 71 yards. He had seven runs longer than 10 yards and five went for 20 yards or more.
Notable
Istrouma’s Devonta Lathers picked off Pearl River’s Brayden Bond early in the second quarter. He weaved through the middle of the field for an apparent 63-yard touchdown return but an illegal block nullified the score. Instead, Istrouma took over at the IHS 29
Moss was unstoppable in the first quarter. He scored on a 52-yard run on the game's second play, and added a 5-yard TD run later in the first quarter. Moss scored on runs of 13 and 61 yards in the second quarter, and had 177 yards on 11 carries at halftime.