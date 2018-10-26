When East Feliciana needed him most, Richard Davis was there to make the big play.
When the Tigers were building their 40-7 lead on Episcopal in the first half, it was the senior wide receiver who hauled in two long touchdown passes to help pad the score early.
And when the Knights scored 23-unanswered points to put East Feliciana’s back against the wall, it was Davis who brought down his second interception of the day to stop the rally in its tracks with five minutes to play, effectively sealing the 40-30 win in the District 8-2A match up.
His only regret was that he couldn’t score on the interception return.
“It feels great, especially because this is our last homecoming game,” Davis said. “They (East Feliciana) thought the game was over with, but it really wasn’t. We had to come back harder and harder.”
East Feliciana (4-5, 4-1) jumped out to a big lead on their district rivals thanks to quarterback Caleb Anderson and later backup Rodney White when Anderson went down in the second quarter with an injury.
The two passers combined for 157 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, the bulk of which credited to White.
Anderson also ran for a touchdown and would have had another had he not fumbled at the goal line on the play that knocked him out of the game with an ankle injury.
Running back DeAndre Patin ran for 131 yards.
“We played a heck of a first half,” East Feliciana coach Cedric Anderson said. “We came out on fire in the first half, but there was a whole lot to deal with with homecoming, the parade, tailgating and all. That first half we got out to a really good start and (Episcopal) coach (Travis) Bourgeois and that staff did a really good job of coaching them up in the second half and we — thankfully — had that big lead coming into the second half.”
The Tigers would need every inch of that big lead because Episcopal (6-3, 4-1) didn't stay down for long.
Starting late in the second quarter, the Knights scored 23-unanswered points to push the game to within 10 points by the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Behind running backs Brandan Garrido and Austin Jemison scoring a pair of touchdowns of more than 50 yards, Episcopal found the explosive offense it lacked in the first half.
A crucial stop on fourth down to kill a 14-play drive by East Feliciana gave the Knights one final chance to steal the game, but Davis saw to it personally that it would all be in vein.
Garrido ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries while Jemison took his 11 touches for 132 yards and a score.
Quarterback Cruz Crawford went 9 of 12 for 110 yards and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Amadie, a rarity in the run-heavy offense.
“We can talk about winning the second half but football is a game of 48 minutes and tonight we didn’t come out,” Bourgeois said. “It was East Feliciana homecoming and they came out firing on all cylinders.”