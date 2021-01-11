Boys basketball

Central 64, McKinley 61

Central 13 17 15 19-64

McKinley 19 21 10 11-61

SCORING: McKINLEY: ( J. Watson 12, J. Bowman 12, A. Blair 11, Dj Gaines 11) CENTRAL: R. Walker 25, M. Hillard 20, N. Stinson 10)

3-POINT GOALS: McKinley 3 ( Watson 2, Gaines) Central 3 (walker 2, Zheng)

Records: McKinley 10-4; Central 10-3

JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 42, Mckinley 40

Family Christian 75, Northside Christian 54

Family Christian 13 20 18 24-75

Northside Chrtstian 9 10 16 19-54

SCORING: NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN: ( A. Tweedel 20, R. Istre 9, J. Morgan 8) FAMILY CHRISTIAN: ( AJ Mercier 31, Bryson Martin 15, Tyler Flugence 8)

3-POINT GOALS: Northside Christian 5 (Tweedel 4, Thibodeaux) Family Christian 4 ( Mercier 2, Martin, May)

Records: Family Christian 18-8, Northside Christian 14-22

Glen Oaks 62, Cristo Rey 33

Cristo Rey 10 6 8 9-33

Glen Oaks 21 23 6 12-62

SCORING: GLEN OAKS ( N. Honore 19, J. Snearl 13, H. Carter 13) CRISTO REY: E. Davidson 18, B. Redmond 5, A. Thomas 5)

3-POINT GOALS: Glen Oaks: 3 (Johnson 2, Cox) Cristo Rey: Davidson 4, Redmond, Smith

Records: Glen Oaks 7-5, Cristo Rey 3-10

Girls basketball

Family Christian 64, Ascension Christian 20

Family Christian 23 8 23 10-64

Ascension Christian 0 6 10 4-20

SCORING: FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Aaliyah Gaddis 20, Lauren Rachal 16, Alexis Rodriguez 6, Aniyah Daniels 6, Kaylee Williams 6, Katelyn Hubbard 4, Khilyn Williams 2, Carmel Cole 2, Lindi Rachal 2; ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: G. Lewis 9, K. Jones 4, A. Evans 4, B. Phillips 3.

3-POINT GOALS: Family Christian 2 (Lauren Rachal 2); Ascension Christian 1 (Phillips)

Records: Family Christian 8-12, Ascension Christian 2-3

