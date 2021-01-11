Boys basketball
Central 64, McKinley 61
Central 13 17 15 19-64
McKinley 19 21 10 11-61
SCORING: McKINLEY: ( J. Watson 12, J. Bowman 12, A. Blair 11, Dj Gaines 11) CENTRAL: R. Walker 25, M. Hillard 20, N. Stinson 10)
3-POINT GOALS: McKinley 3 ( Watson 2, Gaines) Central 3 (walker 2, Zheng)
Records: McKinley 10-4; Central 10-3
JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 42, Mckinley 40
Family Christian 75, Northside Christian 54
Family Christian 13 20 18 24-75
Northside Chrtstian 9 10 16 19-54
SCORING: NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN: ( A. Tweedel 20, R. Istre 9, J. Morgan 8) FAMILY CHRISTIAN: ( AJ Mercier 31, Bryson Martin 15, Tyler Flugence 8)
3-POINT GOALS: Northside Christian 5 (Tweedel 4, Thibodeaux) Family Christian 4 ( Mercier 2, Martin, May)
Records: Family Christian 18-8, Northside Christian 14-22
Glen Oaks 62, Cristo Rey 33
Cristo Rey 10 6 8 9-33
Glen Oaks 21 23 6 12-62
SCORING: GLEN OAKS ( N. Honore 19, J. Snearl 13, H. Carter 13) CRISTO REY: E. Davidson 18, B. Redmond 5, A. Thomas 5)
3-POINT GOALS: Glen Oaks: 3 (Johnson 2, Cox) Cristo Rey: Davidson 4, Redmond, Smith
Records: Glen Oaks 7-5, Cristo Rey 3-10
Girls basketball
Family Christian 64, Ascension Christian 20
Family Christian 23 8 23 10-64
Ascension Christian 0 6 10 4-20
SCORING: FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Aaliyah Gaddis 20, Lauren Rachal 16, Alexis Rodriguez 6, Aniyah Daniels 6, Kaylee Williams 6, Katelyn Hubbard 4, Khilyn Williams 2, Carmel Cole 2, Lindi Rachal 2; ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: G. Lewis 9, K. Jones 4, A. Evans 4, B. Phillips 3.
3-POINT GOALS: Family Christian 2 (Lauren Rachal 2); Ascension Christian 1 (Phillips)
Records: Family Christian 8-12, Ascension Christian 2-3