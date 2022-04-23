Doyle coach Amanda Decell achieved her 200th career win after a 7-1 victory on Saturday against No. 6 Rosepine in the Class 2A softball quarterfinals.
“This one is special because I think we exceeded expectations,” Decell said.
Decell and the No. 5 Fighting Tigers will return to Sulphur for a second straight season and a rematch with No. 1 Many on Friday.
Doyle lost to Many 4-2 in the state championship game last season.
No. 5 Doyle was backed by center fielder Addison Contorno, who had three hits, three RBIs and scored three times.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Decell said. “When you get to Sulphur, everybody plays good.”
Contorno started the game with an RBI triple in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a deep shot to right field to send shortstop Bailey McLin home. Contorno eventually scored on a single to right field by KayKay Savant.
Doyle (26-9) did the bulk of its damage with two outs. That included Contorno's homer over the center-field fence in the bottom of the third to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
“We have a very young team,” Decell said. “For them to handle this game the way that they did, that was really special.”
Doyle put additional pressure after three consecutive walks that loaded the bases, but Rosepine pitcher Sienna Stinley stranded the runners. Stinley, a seventh-grader, finished the game with four strikeouts and 137 pitches.
The Tigers put their finishing touches on the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs on three hits. Contorno reached on a bunt and advanced to third after consecutive sacrifices.
With two outs again, Doyle prospered. An RBI single by catcher Kylee Savant sent Contorno home, and another walk put two Tigers on base. Next up, pitcher Bella Collins struck a line drive to left field for a two-run double, increasing the lead to 6-0 after Savant and pinch runner Reagan Anthony touched home.
Despite scoring 15 runs Thursday in a win over Springfield, Rosepine was kept at bay offensively for a majority of Saturday's game. The Eagles only secured one hit in the fourth inning by center fielder Shelby Deason.
“To make it to the quarterfinals is awesome,” said Rosepine coach Anthony Granger, who will lose one senior after this season. “I’m already looking forward to next year.”
Rosepine (19-8) attempted to muster a comeback in the top of the sixth after a walk and two singles loaded the bases. Shortstop Ashlyn Hall hit an RBI single to left field to put one run on the board, but the Eagles left the bases loaded after a strikeout by Collins.
Doyle grabbed one last run in the bottom of the sixth. Contorno collected her third RBI of the game after a sacrifice fly that sent left fielder Shelby Taylor home.