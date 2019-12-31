A skeptic might ask what Scotlandville High boys basketball coach Carlos Sample was thinking when he scheduled the Big 8 Classic Monday night.
The concept of bringing eight teams from different backgrounds together for four games is a sound one. But why Scotlandville, especially after a stretch that saw the Hornets play seven games in two tournaments, including title game of the Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge tourney Sunday night?
Call it another step in the Hornets' development, along with the eighth annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tournament that begins Thursday.
“Coming off an emotional win like the one last night (Sunday), I wanted to see how we would react,” Sample said. “What kind of energy would we have? It was good … we were good.”
Scotlandville (17-2) showed no signs of letdown and stretched its current winning streak to six games with a surprising easy 87-39 victory over another 5A team, Hahnville, to conclude the Big 8 Classic.
The Sugar Bowl Classic played at the Alario Center in Westwego gives Sample and other area coaches the chance to continue to learn about their teams before the start of district play.
“We need to go hard to win those 50/50 loose balls,” Sample said when asked what the Hornets can improve on. “And we rebound well, but you never rebound too well.”
The Hornets are one of five local boys teams set to play in the three-day tourney. They meet Alabama-based Sidney Lanier at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Scotlandville’s District 4-5A rival, Walker (12-3), meets Pennsylvania-based Math Civics and Science at 2 p.m. on the national bracket.
Louisiana’s top two senior players, guards Jalen Cook of Walker (LSU signee) and Reece Beekman of Scotlandville (Virginia signee), also help lead the local contingent and will be showcased.
Also in the national bracket, Madison Prep (10-3), the two-time defending 3A champion, takes on Southwest DeKalb, Ga., at 6:30 p.m. and Catholic High (16-1) plays South Carolina-based Gray Collegiate Academy at 6:30 p.m. The Dunham School (9-6), the 2019 Division III runner-up, meets Archbishop Rummel at 8 p.m. in a Louisiana bracket game.
Defending Division II LHSAA champion Lee High (9-1) leads a list of three local girls teams set to play in the platinum bracket. The Patriots meet Evanston, Ill., Township at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Madison Prep (8-9), the Class 3A runner-up last season, takes on LaGrange at 3:30 p.m.
Perhaps one of the most intriguing games matches unbeaten Doyle (15-0), a Class 2A Livingston Parish school, against Class B power Fairview (25-1) at 6:30 p.m.
Zachary (12-1) is part of the girls gold bracket and takes on Dominican at 6:30 p.m. The Broncos won two games at a Monroe-based holiday tournament last week.