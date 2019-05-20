BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Catholic High baseball
It didn’t look like Catholic would make a return trip to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA baseball tournament. The Bears started the season with six new starters and a 9-7 record.
But in mid-March, things came together for Catholic. The Bears gained momentum with a series of wins, including taking two of three games from eventual Class 5A quarterfinalist Zachary. Catholic then won the District 5-5A title with a 9-1 record and was the No. 1 playoff seed in Division I.
The Bears were 17-4 after that 9-7 start and ended their season in Sulphur. Catholic advanced to the LHSAA tourney and the semifinals to finish 26-11.