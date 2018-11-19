Boys basketball

Episcopal 82, Ben Franklin 49

Lee 83, Covenant Christian 28

Southpoint Volkswagen Classic at U-High

University 58, Comeaux 42

Port Allen 54, Broadmoor 50

Schedule

Broadmoor vs. Comeaux, 5 p.m.

Port Allen vs. University, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

EBR Girls tournament

At Lee High

Semifinals

McKinley 58, Zachary 46

Leaders: ZACHARY: Osha Cummings 15, Ty Izzard 9; McKINLEY: Caira Wren 24, Erica Lafayette 17.

Halftime: McKinley 36, Zachary 24

Lee 76, Scotlandville 13

Leaders: SCOTLANDVILLE: Brailyn Davis 4; LEE: Diamond Hunter 28, A’Niya LaGarde 13, Paige Webb 13.

Halftime: Lee 35, Scotlandville 5

Girls soccer

Central 8, Lutcher 0

View comments