No. 6 seed Brother Martin took care of business against No. 11 Scotlandville, shutting them out 30-0 to win a Division I select first-round playoff game Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.
Running the ball was key to the win, as junior running back Chris Smith compiled three touchdowns and 134 yards rushing on 20 attempts. His running mate Jaylon Spears also played well, running 17 times for 89 yards.
“We had to come out and run hard,” Smith said.
A little bit of payback was served Friday night, as Scotlandville won playoff games against Brother Martin in 2016 and 2017, with both games in Baton Rouge.
“The last few years they knocked us out of the playoffs. We just kept that in our heads and let it go.”
Wasting no time, Brother Martin scored on their first two drives, taking control early, and they didn’t let up.
Freshman quarterback Garrett Mmahat connected with LJ Gilyot on a 20-yard pass to take the initial lead with 7:13 in the first quarter, capping a nine-play, 69-yard drive.
Jack Landry made a 34-yard kick on the next possession, and Smith scored on a 20-yard touchdown two drives later to give Brother Martin a 16-0 lead going into halftime.
The Crusaders held Scotlandville to three-and-outs on 7 of their 10 possessions in the game. Senior linebacker Beau Ranlett finished with two sacks, and senior defensive back Michael Faust added one, as well.
“We always want to be playing our best football toward the end of the year,” Brother Martin coach Mark Bonis said.
Bonis was happy about the success his team has had with a young offensive line.
“I know I keep talking about it and we’re excited, but when you’re starting two freshmen and six sophomores there is some growing pains there.”
Scotlandville senior quarterback Cameron Armstead was held in check in terms of passing, completing only 6 of 11 passes for 66 yards but was successful running the ball, carrying it 17 times for 116 yards.
Jules Sullen, first-year Scotlandville coach, knew it wasn’t a great night for his offense.
“They did a great job at disguising some things,” Sullen said. “We just couldn’t get in a rhythm. This was just one of those years where we’re running a new scheme and a new system, and it’s going to take some time. But our guys competed and fought hard. I’m extremely proud of them.”
No. 6 Brother Martin advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 3 Rummel, which is coming off of a bye.
The Raiders won their regular-season matchup against the Crusaders 17-0 on Oct. 20 at Tad Gormley.
“They got us during the season, but we’re ready for them,” Smith said. “I’m really excited.”