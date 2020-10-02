ST. AMANT — St. Amant scored on its first two possessions of the game in building a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in a 35-13 victory Friday over Denham Springs in the season opener for both teams.
Quarterback Cole Poirrier was the catalyst for the Gators with 278 yards passing and three touchdowns to different receivers in building a 21-7 halftime lead.
Running back Reggie Sims added a pair of rushing touchdowns — one in each half — for St. Amant, which outgained Denham Springs 334-149.
Denham Springs got within 14-7 on Ray McKneely’s 11-yard run after the Yellow Jackets took over at St. Amant’s 28-yard yard line following a high snap over the head of the punter.
Quarterback John McDaniel was 10 of 19 passing for 120 yards with a 23-yard TD pass to Preston Holwager in the fourth quarter.
How it was won
St. Amant’s passing game —led by Poirrier — proved difficult for Denham Springs’ secondary to slow down.
Poirrier used all of the field in his three touchdowns, finding Wjuan’tereuas Rodrigue on a swing pass out of the backfield that went for a 31-yard score less and 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
Poirrier capped his team’s second drive — which covered 51 yards and seven plays — when he avoided a blitzing Omari Warren to find leading receiver Noah Louque (five catches, 82 yards) on a 33-yard score and 14-0 lead at the 7:53 mark of the opening quarter.
St. Amant answered McKneely’s score with a 21-0 surge that bridged the second and fourth quarters, resulting in a commanding 35-7 lead at the 10:57 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Gators’ defense limited the Yellow Jackets to 29 yards rushing on 32 attempts.
Player of the game
Cole Poirrier, St. Amant
A year ago after splitting time in last year’s loss to Denham Springs, Poirrier took charge of his team’s offense and directed the Gators on three scoring drives in their four possessions.
Poirrier accounted for 310 yards on 34 plays and three touchdowns. He was 15 of 26 passing for 278 yards and added 32 yards rushing on nine attempts.
He also punted four times for a 37.3-yard average.
Poirrier opened the game with a huge 33-yard run to spark his team’s opening 3-play scoring drive in which he capped with his 31-yard TD pass to Rodrigue. His final score — a 46-yard scoring pass to Justin Storks — came off a scramble in which he stepped up into the pocket and spotted Storks who scored untouched.
They said it
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard: “It’s my job to make sure everybody’s going in the same direction. We’ve got back over it and see if we’re asking them to do too much and find that balance as coaches. It’s on me and I can promise you we going to get it cleaned up.”
St. Amant coach David Oliver: “I thought we were pretty sharp in all three phases.”
Notable
Denham Springs lost the services of returning senior wide receiver Troy Golmond to an injury who didn’t return after the first quarter. He didn’t catch a pass.
St. Amant paid tribute to Denham Springs’ Remy Hidalgo, who died Sept. 18, during a pregame ceremony, including the band’s rendition of Amazing Grace. The school also took donations that were donated to Hidalgo’s family.