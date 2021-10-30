Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Plaquemine 32, St. Michael 18
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep 52, Glen Oaks 6
Catholic-PC 56, North Central 26
Amite 43, Pine 7
Southern Lab 68, Central Private 6
State scores
C.E. Byrd 28, Captain Shreve 10
Chalmette 40, Bonnabel 14
Haynesville 43, Lincoln Prep 12
Kinder 62, Pickering 6
Ruston 38, West Ouachita 7
Slidell 34, Fontainebleau 6
South Terrebonne 41, Morgan City 7
St. Edmund 28, Westminster Christian 8
Welsh def. Port Barre, forfeit
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Denham Springs 35, Walker 28, OT
Scotlandville 53, Live Oak 28
Zachary 47, Central 14
St. Amant 21, Dutchtown 14
East Ascension 45, McKinley 6
Woodlawn 35, Catholic 28
Cecilia 62, Livonia 20
Belaire 33, Tara 8
Broadmoor 47, Istrouma 0
Liberty 23, Rayne 22, OT
Class 3A and below
Parkview Baptist 47, Baker 0
University 55, West Feliciana 28
Beau Chene 44, Albany 30
St. James 21, Patterson 7
Capitol 8, Northeast 6
Episcopal 62, East Feliciana 18
Dunham 45, Port Allen 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Springfield 12
Grant 52, Slaughter 8
Thrive 26, Tensas 6
Ascension Catholic 44, Ascension Christian 19
White Castle 32, St. John 27
Abbeville 12, Kaplan 7
Acadiana 42, Barbe 0
Arcadia 45, Ringgold 18
Avoyelles 30, Holy Savior Menard 0
Basile 34, Gueydan 14
Benton 28, Airline 7
Block 48, Montgomery 6
Bossier 28, Green Oaks 6
Brother Martin 42, Holy Cross 0
Buckeye 14, Caldwell Parish 10
Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Plain Dealing 0
Catholic-New Iberia 42, Jeanerette 6
Cedar Creek 57, Delta Charter 0
Church Point 61, Mamou 0
Collegiate Baton Rouge def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit
Covington 13, Northshore 9
D’Arbonne Woods 15, Lakeside 12
De La Salle 43, Kenner Discovery 6
DeQuincy 41, Vinton 34
DeRidder 41, Peabody 26
Delcambre 21, West St. Mary 19
Delhi Charter 24, Ferriday 20
Destrehan 38, East St. John 7
E.D. White 37, Berwick 7
Ehret 49, King 0
Eunice 32, North Vermilion 7
Evangel Christian 21, B.T. Washington 6
Glenbrook 51, Beekman 14
Grand Lake 34, Elton 12
Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 13
Hamilton Christian 64, East Beauregard 30
Hanson Memorial 26, Centerville 0
Haughton 35, Natchitoches Central 7
Homer 67, Magnolia School of Excellence 6
Huntington 40, Minden 7
Independence 35, Varnado 18
Iota 43, Northwest 16
Jena 38, Marksville 8
Jennings 43, South Beauregard 0
Jonesboro-Hodge 26, North Caddo 22
Karr 27, Belle Chasse 0
LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 22
Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30
Lake Charles College Prep 27, Iowa 26
Lakeshore 50, Pearl River 10
Leesville 37, Tioga 7
Logansport 50, St. Mary’s 23
Loranger 31, Hannan 14
Loreauville 31, Ascension Episcopal 13
Loyola College Prep 31, Red River 28
Mandeville 28, Hammond 27, OT
Mangham 46, Rayville 0
Many 73, Bunkie 28
Merryville 20, Oberlin 19
Notre Dame 55, Lake Arthur 0
Neville 62, Bastrop 0
Newman 34, Cohen 0
North DeSoto 57, Woodlawn (SH) 0
North Webster 38, Mansfield 22
Oak Grove 31, St. Frederick Catholic 14
Opelousas 18, Breaux Bridge 12
Opelousas Catholic 14, Sacred Heart 6
Ouachita Christian 60, Delhi 6
Ouachita Parish 26, Alexandria 23
Parkway 35, Southwood 20
Ponchatoula 17, St. Paul’s 0
River Oaks 10, Sicily Island 6
Riverside Academy def. West St. John, forfeit
Rosepine 48, Oakdale 27
Salmen 39, Franklinton 14
Southside 34, Comeaux 13
St. Charles Catholic 43, South Plaquemines 0
St. Helena 34, Kentwood 31
St. Martinville 41, Teurlings Catholic 32
St. Thomas More 35, Carencro 28
Sterlington 54, Franklin Parish 6
Sulphur 34, New Iberia 20
Thibodaux 27, Terrebonne 21
Thomas Jefferson 13, Haynes Academy 0
Union Parish 34, Carroll 22
Vandebilt Catholic 38, South Lafourche 20
Vermilion Catholic 47, Covenant Christian 6
Vidalia 34, Madison 20
Washington-Marion 34, LaGrange 6
West Monroe 30, Pineville 12
Westgate 58, Northside 8
Westlake 61, St. Louis 23
Winnfield 33, Lakeview 0
Wossman 42, Richwood 18