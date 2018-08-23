Grant Arnett wasn’t supposed to be the starting quarterback when Dutchtown opened the season against Denham Springs in their annual jamboree scrimmage.
By the end of the Griffins' 22-14 win, though, there was no telling he only found out last Tuesday that his days at wide receiver were temporarily on hold.
The senior was a bit shaky to start the night and never got into much of a rhythm in the shortened game, but coach Guy Mistretta was more than pleased with the way Arnett settled down to lead the Griffins to a comeback win.
Arnett only completed one of his five passes on Thursday night, but that one completion was a touchdown and enough to give Dutchtown — and more importantly Arnett — a little confidence going forward.
“Just a different feeling," Arnett said of playing quarterback. “But as we started to roll, everything came together. Offensive line was pushing and everything was good.”
Arnett only started against Denham Springs because original starter Dre Monroe went down earlier this week with an ankle injury. Mistretta said he was unsure how long Monroe would be out.
Arnett's inexperience, along with some early jitters from the offensive line, was apparent during the 12-minute first half that saw the Yellow Jackets take an early 7-0 lead. Dutchtown gained 33 yards in the period compared to Denham Springs’ 103.
But with Arnett leading the way in the second half, Dutchtown took advantage of several Denham Springs mistakes to storm back into control.
Dutchtown produced 147 offensive yards in the second half, the bulk of which came on an 80-yard burst from wide receiver Terry Matthews on a sweep down the right sideline for what would become the game-winning score.
Arnett’s lone touchdown was a 13-yard slant route to Jadyn McKinney in the end zone on the previous possession.
“We had a ton of mistakes,” Mistretta said. “Everybody does at this time. It’s what you expect. But the one thing I was looking for is do we have fighters? Do we have competitors? And they showed that the last six minutes tonight.”
While the Yellow Jackets’ night didn’t end with much celebration, coach Bill Conides saw their many mistakes as identifiable and correctable.
Denham Springs was its own worst enemy with 80 yards' worth of penalties, including an early ejection of one of its best defenders.
Later in the night, Denham Springs gave up an easy touchdown when a blocker on the punt-return team inexplicably dove at a rolling ball that allowed Dutchtown to recover in the red zone. Jacobi Williams ran in a 14-yard touchdown on the next play.
Both of the Yellow Jackets’ touchdowns were in large part due to massive kickoff returns that gave the offense a shortened field.
Quarterback Luke Lunsford had his hands on both scores with a 1-yard run on the opening drive of the game and a 9-yard pass to Hunter Bond in the second half.
“This is why we have jamborees,” Conides said. “Now we can pinpoint aspects of the game we need to get better at, and that’s discipline.”