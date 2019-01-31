Boys soccer playoffs
Division I
Receiving byes: (1) St. Paul’s, (2) Jesuit, (3) Northshore, (4) St. Amant, (5) Denham Springs, (6) Alexandria, (7) Lafayette, (8) Catholic-BR
Bidistrict
(17) West Monroe at (16) Mandeville
(24) Bonnabel at (9) C.E. Byrd
(21) Acadiana at (12) Captain Shreve
(20) Airline at (13) Baton Rouge High
(19) Hammond at (14) East Ascension
(22) Fontainebleau at (11) Pineville
(23) Slidell at (10) Dutchtown
(18) Barbe at (15) Brother Martin
Division II
Receiving byes: (1) Holy Cross, (2) St. Thomas More, (3) Lakeshore, (4) Beau Chene, (5) Caddo Magnet, (6) East Jefferson, (7) Woodlawn-BR, (8) Terrebonne
Bidistrict
(17) Helen Cox at (16) Live Oak
(24) Haughton at (9) Benton
(21) Tara at (12) Central Lafourche
(20) Natchitoches Central at (13) Destrehan
(19) De La Salle at (14) Ben Franklin
(22) Central at (11) Ouachita Parish
(23) Riverdale at (10) Ruston
(18) Parkway at (15) Neville
Division III
Receiving byes: (1) St. Louis Catholic, (2) University, (3) Teurlings Catholic, (4) Loyola Prep, (5) E.D. White, (6) Parkview Baptist, (7) Lusher Charter, (8) Vandebilt Catholic
Bidistrict
(17) David Thibodaux at (16) DeRidder
(24) St. Michael at (9) North Vermilion
(21) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (12) St. Martinville
(20) Cecilia at (13) Pearl River
(19) North DeSoto at (14) Bossier
(22) Morgan City at (11) Archbishop Hannan
(23) Bolton at (10) Menard
(18) Leesville at (15) Haynes Academy
Division IV
Receiving byes: (1) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (2) Newman, (3) Catholic-NI, (4) Episcopal, (5) Northlake Christian, (6) Pope John Paul II, (7) Sterlington, (8) St. Thomas Aquinas.
Bidistrict
(17) Houma Christian at (16) Opelousas Catholic
(24) Country Day at (9) Glenmora
(21) Fisher at (12) Ascension Christian
(20) Rapides at (13) Covenant Christian
(19) Vermilion Catholic at (14) Calvary Baptist
(22) Ascension Episcopal at (11) Lafayette Christian
(23) Evangel Christian at (10) Dunham
(18) Westminster Christian at (15) St. Frederick
Girls soccer playoffs
Division I
Receiving byes: (1) Byrd, (2) St. Scholastica, (3) Mandeville, (4) West Monroe, (5) Acadiana (6) Dominican, (7) St. Joseph’s Academy, (8) Northshore.
Bidistrict
(17) Captain Shreve at (16) Fontainebleau
(24) Hahnville at (9) Mt. Carmel
(21) Airline at (12) Barbe
(20) Comeaux at (13) Dutchtown
(19) St. Amant at (14) Alexandria
(11) Baton Rouge High 1, (22) East Ascension 0
(23) Denham Springs at (10) Lafayette
(18) Thibodaux at (15) Sulphur
Division II
Receiving byes: (1) St. Thomas More, (2) Lakeshore, (3) Neville, (4) Destrehan, (5) Central Lafourche, (6) Sam Houston, (7) Ouachita Parish, (8) Caddo Magnet.
Bidistrict
(17) Chapelle 2, (16) Belle Chasse 1
(9) Ben Franklin 7, (24) South Terrebonne 1
(12) Terrebonne 3, (21) Natch. Central 0
(20) Lee at (13) West Ouachita
(19) Benton at (14) Central
(22) Academy of Our Lady at (11) Parkway
(10) Live Oak 8, (23) Beau Chene 0
(18) Minton at (15) Ruston
Division III
Receiving byes: (1) Vandebilt, (2) Teurlings, (3) University, (4) Hannan, (5) St. Louis, (6) E.D. White, (7) Menard, (8) North DeSoto.
Bidistrict
(17) South Beauregard at (16) St. Michael
(24) Ursuline at (9) Erath
(21) W. Feliciana 2, (12) Parkview 1
(20) Franklin Parish at (13) Cecilia
(19) Leesville at (14) Haynes Academy
(22) Pearl River at (11) DeRidder
(23) Opelousas at (10) Cabrini
(18) Lusher at (15) David Thibodaux
Division IV
Receiving byes: (1) Loyola Prep, (2) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (3) Louise McGehee, (4) Houma Christian, (5) Sterlington, (6) Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans, (7) Christ Episcopal (8) Newman.
Bidistrict
(17) Evangel Christian at (16) Ouachita Christian
(24) Thomas Jefferson at (9) St. Charles Catholic
(21) Lafayette Christian at (12) Northlake Christian
(20) St. Frederick at (13) Pope John Paul II
(14) Country Day 2, (19) Grace Christian 1
(11) Ascension Episcopal 6, (22) Calvary Baptist 0
(10) Catholic-NI 8, (23) Opelousas Catholic 0
(18) Episcopal at (15) Patrick Taylor
Boys basketball
Bonnabel 47, East Jefferson 29
Bonnabel 7 10 13 17-47
East Jefferson 9 2 12 6-29
SCORING: BONNABEL: Rodney Munson 14, Theo Johnson 13, Donte’ Mitchell 10, Will Allen 6, Torrance Bardell 2; EAST JEFFERSON: R.J. Knighton 17, Leroy Friloux 8, Demond Smith 2, Jaydan Strong 2
3-POINT GOALS: BONNABEL 5 (Munson 2, Mitchell 2, Johnson); EAST JEFFERSON 2 (Knighton)
Records: Bonnabel 20-5 (2-0 in district); East Jefferson 12-13 (0-2 in district)
Boys basketball
Cabrini 40, Ben Franklin 29
Ben Franklin 5 5 5 14-29
Cabrini 8 8 10 14-40
SCORING: BEN FRANKLIN: Courtnee Williams 15, Asia Pasley 12, Anya Trumbach 2; CABRINI: Hannah Weston 11, Brionne Woods 11, Paige Luster 6, Karlie Schnauder 6, A. Coleman 4, Kalyn Celstine 2
3-POINT GOALS:
Records: Ben Franklin 14-10; Cabrini 17-11
Mt. Carmel 32, Dominican 31
Dominican 8 10 9 4-31
Mount Caramel 12 4 8 8-32
SCORING: Dominican: Kylie Barre 10, Kate Baker 9; Mount Caramel: Jordan Berry 15, Meagan Bickmann 8