The softball playoffs heat up with quarterfinal round action Friday and Saturday.
Class 5A has three area representatives left with No. 4 St. Amant hosting No. 5 Ouachita Parish, the defending state champions, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 8 Walker (23-9) travels to top-seeded Sam Houston at 2:30 p.m. Friday. No. 6 Denham Springs travels to No. 3 Barbe at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Sam Houston is a solid team all the way around,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said. “We are excited to see them Friday.”
In previous seasons, the quarterfinal games were played at the state tournament. This is the first season with just semifinal and championship games at Frasch Park in Sulphur on April 26-27.
In Class 3A, No. 1 Brusly travels to No. 8 South Beauregard at 4 p.m. Saturday. Brusly (32-2) has beaten two playoff foes by a combined 25-0, while South Beauregard won 26-0.
“South Beauregard is a good team,” Brusly coach Beau Bouvier said. “They present problems. This is the first playoff game we’ve had to travel to since 2014. We had a good practice today.”
Brusly is coming off a 5-0 win over St. James. Senior pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux tossed a one-hitter.
Comeaux is 22-1 on the mound with a 0.44 ERA and 252 strikeouts. Comeaux (.495, 36 RBIs), center fielder Angel Bradford (.525, 47 RBIs, 11 HR, team-high 44 runs) and leadoff freshman Britt Bourgoyne (.370, 40 runs) pace the Panthers at the plate.
“Our senior catcher Caroline Gassie is one of the best defensive catchers we’ve had here,” Bouvier said. “She calls every pitch and directs the infield.”
No. 1 Parkview Baptist (28-4-1) entertains Academy of Our Lady at 2 p.m. Saturday in Division II action. Parkview is the two-time defending state champion.
“Our defense has been playing very well,” Parkview coach Ashlee Weems said. “We know we have to be patient at the plate and take the extra base when they give it to us. Our offseason training has a lot to do with our success.”
Weems said either Cassie Salling (14-1) or Taylor Spencer (11-2) would pitch.
Audrey Greely (.627, 28 RBIs), Madison Watson (.540, 43 RBIs) and Jaci Vannorden (.402, 38 RBIs) all have seven homers for the Eagles.
Two-time defending Class B state champion and top-seeded Holden hosts No. 8 Stanley at 4:30 p.m. Friday. No. 5 Maurepas is at No. 4 Zwolle at 2 p.m. Friday.
No. 2 Catholic of Pointe Coupee hosts No. 7 Ascension Catholic in Division IV at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We have a lot of utility players who excel under pressure,” CHSPC coach Lauren Doucet said. “Ascension Catholic will put the ball in play. It should be a back and forth game.”
CHSPC defeated ASC 3-0 earlier in the season.