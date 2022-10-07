What was billed as a national showcase for quarterbacks Eli Holstein and Rickie Collins provided one stark reminder — never discount the defense.
The Zachary defense limited Woodlawn to five second-half first downs during a 33-6 victory in theia District 4-5A opener televised by ESPNU Thursday night.
Collins (LSU) and Holstein (Alabama) had their moments. But another SEC commitment, Auburn commitment Ashley Williams, ultimately had the biggest impact in subtle ways.
The defensive end led the Broncos’ containment detail that clamped down on the Panthers (2-4, 0-1) in the second half.
“We made a lot of adjustments at halftime,” Williams said. “We came out in a nickel package in the first half and saw that it wasn’t needed, so we went back to dime (four-man front) personnel.
“Discipline was important. They had me containing on Rickie most of the time. He is their main weapon. I tried to read what he was doing. We were able to close off and limit the lanes for him to run in.”
Collins completed 5 of 12 passes in the second half for 48 yards and finished 10 of 19 overall with 141 yards, including an 11-yard pass to J’Marcus Sewell for the game’s first TD.
Accounting for the speed on Zachary’s defensive front also was challenging for the Panthers, who were called for six holding penalties.
This also thwarted their offensive plan to have Collins get playmakers like Clayton Adams and Tramon Douglas involved.
“We knew their defense was fast and they would challenge us,” Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said. “I thought some of the holding calls were good and some were not.
“We wanted to find out where we stand at this point in the season. Now, we’ll go to back to work.”
Holstein’s performance offered a contrast. Collins led Woodlawn to the game’s first score in the second quarter. Holstein started and played for the first time since suffering an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in a Week 3 loss to St. Augustine.
The Broncos (4-1, 1-0) scored their two first-half TDs on the ground. As the game went on, Holstein gained confidence, firing two TD passes to Jalen Wright.
A second-half scramble for 5 yards showed the senior was again comfortable improvising. For the game, Holstein completed 15 of 19 passes for 187 yards.
“I felt like I played great and did exactly what I needed to do to help my team win the game,” Holstein said. “That’s my job as a quarterback … to put my team in the best position to win.
“We won all three phases of the game — offensive, defense and special teams. Our coaches did a great job of putting us in the right positions to succeed.”