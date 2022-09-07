With the third set nearing completion Wednesday night at Walker, Episcopal senior Mason Bruns showed she is capable of taking over a match when her team needs it.
With the Knights trailing 19-18, Bruns thumped four consecutive kills to put her team in control. After Walker closed to within 24-22, it was Bruns who delivered the final kill. That stretch capped off an Episcopal sweep 25-20, 25-18 and 25-22.
“Mason is one of our go-to girls,” said Episcopal coach Madeline Blanchard-Gugich of Bruns, who finished with 21 kills and six blocks. “She’s very confident. She’s one of those veteran players who, if you feed her the ball, she’s going to find a spot on the floor and put the ball down.”
Bruns said she was ready to provide the spark her team needed.
“We gotta do what we gotta do,” she said. “If it's feeding one person who’s getting the job done, then that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Also stepping up for Episcopal (5-2) was senior Lauren Patterson with eight kills, seven digs and 23 assists. A pair of juniors, Skylar Rattler (10 digs, four kills) and Morgan Netterville (nine digs), also were factors.
Blanchard-Gugich noted that the Knights did well receiving serves.
“Last year (receiving serves) was really strong for us and the girls have worked on it really hard,” she said. “We’ve increased our serve percentage and it allows us to showcase our hitters.”
Down 2-0 in sets, Walker (9-2) looked like it might get blown out in the third one. Episcopal raced out to an 8-1 lead, then held its advantage steady at 15-8.
The Wildcats began a comeback that included five straight points on Kaydence Dean’s serve, and tied the game 18-18 on Mya Vidrine’s ace. Walker took a 19-18 lead on an Episcopal hitting error, but Bruns took over from there.
“Episcopal has a great program,” Walker coach Tyler Dixon said. “They’re very offensive-minded, very physical at the net. They’re a great team.
“I don’t think we played our best, but Episcopal definitely was the better team on the court tonight.”
Walker was led by hitters Kendall Nall and Aaliyah Garza on offense. Defensively, Dixon noted the play of Dean as the team’s libero.