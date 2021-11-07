Got a game plan? How about two?
Some football coaches do after the LHSAA delayed release of football playoff pairings by one day because of a Class 3A related emergency appeal set to be heard at 9 a.m. Monday.
“We’re just preparing both ways,” Donaldsonville coach Brian Richardson said. “Anything can happen, and we will be ready for it. Right now, most of our emphasis is on Patterson.”
The Tigers (5-4) are projected as the No. 21 in the 3A power-ratings released Saturday night. If B.T. Washington of New Orleans wins its appeal and has six forfeits restored as wins, DHS is one of three area schools who could see their playoff position and opponents change. The others are Brusly (8-2) at 14th and West Feliciana (5-5), which sits at No. 20.
Plans for the LHSAA’s release of five nonselect and four select brackets has been pushed back to 11 a.m. Monday on the LHSAA Live app due to the BTW appeal.
Richardson is looking at District 9-3A rival Patterson (7-3), because the No. 21 seed would play the No. 12 in the first round. And the Lumberjacks sit in that spot.
If that logic holds true and there are no additional appeals of the LHSAA’s 3A power-ratings numbers, Donaldsonville would be set and so would WFHS at Jewel Sumner (7-1, now at No. 13), while Brusly would host Iota (7-3, now at No. 19).
“We can only deal with what the current reality is and then turn and deal with another reality if it changes,” WFHS coach Hudson Fuller said. “We can't sit here and not make a plan out of fear that we might have to make another one.
“You move forward with a Plan A and then if does, you handle it the Plan B.”
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said his team typically spends Monday practices reviewing the previous game and making corrections. He contends that shifting to a “Plan B” is no different than what coaches and teams sometimes do on game nights.
“When you have a game plan that doesn’t work, you have a backup plan ready,” Schooler said. “This situation would not be that much different. All we can do right now is watch and wait. And if things change, you go with a new plan.”
Notable power-(rating) points
Two local Class 5A teams, Zachary and Catholic High, appear destined to claim No. 1 seeds when the LHSAA releases its football playoff pairings Monday.
The Broncos (10-0) will be No. 1 on the 5A bracket. Catholic (9-1) is in place to be No. 1 on the Division I select bracket, again contingent on no power-ratings related appeals. The Broncos have began planning to play No. 32 Slidell. The Bears would receive a first-round bye.
East Ascension (5-3) was at No. 12 prior to last Friday’s 10-6 loss to rival St. Amant and now projects to travel in the first round as a No. 17 seed. Lafayette-based Southside (7-3) is the No. 16 seed the Spartans would travel to.