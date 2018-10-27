BY ROBIN FAMBROUGH
It isn’t quite Halloween yet. The trick of trying to get from Week 9 to a Week 10 district football showdown is not always easy.
Thanks to some notable upsets by other teams, three of the area’s top teams face unexpected scenarios to close the regular season. The net result may be three games that provide a treat that comes a few days after Halloween.
“We still get the chance to win the district title outright, and that’s what you want to do,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “This is something I think our guys will be excited about. When there is a title to be won you don’t want to share it.”
Third-ranked Southern Lab of District 6-1A is one of three teams facing an altered Week 10 story line. The Dunham School in 8-2A and University High of 6-3A are the others.
Fans anticipated winner-take-all showdowns for SLHS and Dunham. As it turns out, top-ranked U-High is the only one of the three with that story line in play.
Eighth-ranked Ascension Catholic’s 12-7 win over No. 1 Kentwood gives Southern Lab a chance to win the 6-1A title outright. The Kittens (8-1, 4-0) host Kentwood (8-1, 3-1) on Friday at A.W. Mumford Stadium. A Kentwood win could likely make it a three-way tie that also includes ACHS (8-1, 3-1).
Third-ranked Dunham (8-0, 5-0) travels to Episcopal (6-3, 4-1) facing the same situation. East Feliciana (4-5, 4-1) powered its way into the 8-2A title picture with a 40-30 win over Episcopal. Now Dunham travels to EHS Friday.
“You always want to be in control of your own destiny and the good thing is we are,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “This is my fifth year here, and it is only the second time I’ve coached at Episcopal. The last time, their running back T.J. Wisham ran all over us. Episcopal has two good backs (Austin Jemison and Brandon Garrido) this time. We’re coming off an open date, and I know our guys are excited to get back into a game-week routine. Of course, we expect Episcopal to be ready for us.”
Baker (6-3, 5-0) pulled off one of the biggest surprises in Week 9 — ousting West Feliciana 36-6 to stay unbeaten in 6-3A. The Buffaloes will be the underdog to U-High, the defending Division II select champion. U-High coach Chad Mahaffey told his team to leave nothing to chance.
“First of all, coach (Eric) Randall and his staff have done a great job with their guys to get them into this position,” Mahaffey said. “This is a big step for them. Before the season we always point out there are two titles you can win — district and state. The goal our guys have is to win both.”
