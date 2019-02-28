ALEXANDRIA — For East Ascension coach Dennis Chandler, it was like watching a replay.
A season ago, his eighth-seeded Lady Spartans rode a wave of upsets in winning the Class 5A state championship.
Thursday night in the semifinals of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament, it was ninth-seeded Captain Shreve riding that wave. The Gators used a 22-6 second-half run to claim a 65-49 victory over fifth-seeded East Ascension at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
With the victory, Captain Shreve (30-4) advances to its first championship appearance Saturday night.
“They took the route we took last year,” Chandler said. “They went into the No. 1 seed’s house and beat them and came here and they had to feel good about themselves. They basically outplayed us and outcoached us. Simple as that.”
Captain Shreve entered the semifinals after knocking off top-seeded Sam Houston by 13 points on the road in the quarterfinals. Thursday, the Gators trailed just twice against EAHS, 1-0 and 32-31.
After the Spartans took their only lead of the second half on Diniaa McZeal’s three-point play with 4:39 left in the third quarter, six players scored in Captain Shreve’s 22-6 run to a 53-38 lead with 3:20 remaining. Captain Shreve’s lead eventually reached 19 points.
Kennedi Heard led Captain Shreve with 18 points, Jordan McLemore added 15 and Addison Martin 13. Martin also had 13 rebounds, as did Kiayra Ellis as the Gators outrebounded EAHS, 51-30.
“We just didn’t do a good job boxing out,” said Chandler, “but you’ve got to give them credit. They were aggressive, and they kept moving. We’re generally a good rebounding team. Tonight, their size had a little to do with it, but mainly we didn’t do a good job boxing out.”
Captain Shreve finished with 20 offensive rebounds, often keeping possessions alive with three or four chances.
“We’ve had seven or eight rebound trips,” said Captain Shreve coach Keith Greene about this season. “We crash the boards. When we go, we go hard. We gave them one shot, and that was key.”
Captain Shreve held EAHS to 29 percent shooting, including 3 of 20 from 3-point range.
“We didn’t make any shots and lost our poise there,” Chandler said.
McZeal led the Spartans, who finished 24-3, with 14 points. Aja Causey added 11.
“As a whole, we had a successful season,” McZeal said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”
“They are athletic, long and well-coached,” Chandler said. “If we made a mistake, they had a big part in us making that mistake. Give all the credit to Captain Shreve and their kids.”