JENNINGS — David Jones' 45-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:40 left led ninth-seeded Madison Prep to a 27-20 upset over the top-seeded Jennings Bulldogs on Friday in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Madison Prep (8-2) returns to the 3A semifinals and will travel again next week, this time to face fourth-seeded Church Point which defeated St. James 14-7 in the quarterfinals Friday.
Zeon Criss threw for 189 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers. He also rushed for 59 yards on 12 carries.
Jones led the Chargers on the ground with 60 yards on 13 carries, all in the second half. Tyrell Raby finished with 97 yards receiving on six catches.
Jennings (8-1) finished with 236 yards rushing and was limited to only 10 yards passing all night. The running back duo of Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis finished with 115 and 75 yards, respectively.
How it was won
Madison Prep trailed 14-13 going into the fourth quarter after Jennings took the lead on Etienne’s second touchdown late in the third quarter.
Criss' touchdown pass to Raby gave Madison Prep 19-14 lead with 9:22 remaining. Madison Prep looked the seal the win with 2:28 left, but Criss was intercepted by Etienne. On the next play, Jones intercepted Lawrence Willridge's pass and returned it for the game-clinching score.
After Jennings scored a late touchdown with less than a minute left, Madison Prep recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Player of the game
David Jones and Zeon Criss, Madison Prep: Jones made the big defensive play in the fourth quarter to seal the win with the interception. He also accounted for 60 of the Chargers' 80 second-half rushing yards.
Criss had a great game, finishing with 189 yards. He was 10 of 16 for 150 yards in the first half to lead the team to the victory.
They said it
Madison Prep coach Landry Williams: “It was an awesome game. Neither one of these teams wanted to give it up, as we were able to pull it out at the end. I’m proud of my guys to finally get past the quarterfinals and make the semifinals. We've just got to keep playing hard and anything can happen. We have to take care of our nicks and bruises.”
Jennings coach Rusty Phelps: “I thought we did a really job running our offense. We had a couple of miscues and got behind the chain a little bit, (and) it just wasn’t our night. Madison Prep, they deserve a lot of credit in ... coming on the road and beating us.”
Notable
• Madison Prep missed two scoring opportunities in the first quarter. The first was a wide-open pass inside the 20-yard line that was dropped. The second saw Criss fumble the ball inside the 20-yard line.
• Madison Prep’s defense limited Jennings to its lowest point total on season and fewest number of offensive yards.