Somewhere in the back — or possibly the front — of Port Allen coach Don Gibson’s mind is the recognition that 45 years have passed since the Pelicans claimed a district championship.
Port Allen is riding a three-game winning streak in District 8-2A and is set to host seventh-ranked Dunham at 7 p.m. Friday. Both teams are undefeated in district play, setting up a high-stakes showdown as the regular season winds down to a close.
But Gibson isn’t concerned about any pressure that comes from being on the cusp of capturing an elusive district title. His mindset reflects a cultural shift in the program that he has worked to instill since he arrived three seasons ago.
Things didn’t look promising for the Pelicans (4-4, 3-0) earlier in the season. Port Allen started off with setbacks against Brusly, Donaldsonville and Livonia before reaching its stride down the homestretch.
“It might sound crazy to some people, but we expected to be right where we are,” Gibson said. “Our guys have fought hard and they’re starting to believe in the program. This is the moment we’ve been playing for, and we’re trying to stay relaxed. We can’t have any fear or let the moment get too big for us.”
Reminded that Dunham (7-1, 3-0) enters the game as the state’s No. 7 team and hasn’t dropped a district game since 2015, Gibson didn’t flinch: “The loss to Brusly took some wind out of our sails, but we’ve been headed in the right direction ever since and we’re playing our best football at just the right time.”
Port Allen dispatched Capitol 51-22 last week behind the running of Southeastern Louisiana University commit Ed Wilson. Quarterback Jacoby Howard and receiver Mekyle Franklin also add some offensive punch for the Pels.
Dunham coach Neil Weiner remembers blanking Port Allen 40-0 last season, but he doesn’t remember the game being that lopsided.
“That score doesn’t show what we saw on the field that night,” Weiner recalled. “I never felt comfortable because we knew they had some quality players who were beginning to trust their coaches. We’ve watched them on film this year and those kids are buying into their program and they’re learning how to win.”
The Tigers, who fell to Parkview Baptist 18-14 earlier in the season to notch their only loss, found a way to win last week against East Feliciana. Dunham escaped with a 13-12 victory in overtime after stopping East Feliciana’s two-point conversion attempt on a slick, rain-soaked field.
Dunham anticipated a run on the play and loaded up the tackle box with eight defenders. The Tigers blitzed and stopped quarterback Caleb Anderson short of the goal line for the win.
Weiner said he’s preparing his players for a wide open attack.
“Port Allen is on a hot streak and they’re scoring a lot of points,” Weiner said. “Coach Gibson always puts his players in a position to be successful and in the right place to make a play. Their scheme really fits their personnel and we’re expecting a hard-fought game.”
Other games
In other action, Parkview Baptist (4-4, 2-3) takes on District 7-3A opponent No. 5 Madison Prep (7-1, 5-0) at Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium Friday night.
The Eagles are looking to rebound after losing 17-0 to Brusly last week. It was Brusly’s first district win of the season and first win over PBS since 1999.
Madison Prep comes off a surprising 33-0 victory over No. 3 University Lab.