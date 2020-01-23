Winning a fast-paced game is the norm for Class C Jehovah-Jireh. After the Warriors notched a 42-35 victory over Episcopal on Thursday night, coach Dirk Ricks was proud of two things.
Jehovah-Jireh won the halfcourt battle and also withstood a late charge by the Knights to secure a notable nondistrict win at Istrouma.
“We’ve lost a lot of close basketball games this year,” Ricks said. “For the game to tighten up on us at the end and for us to make some free throws and finish was good.”
Brandon Harton finished with a game-high 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors (19-16) in the matchup of teams ranked atop the power ratings in their select divisions. Thomas Besselman led 2A/Division III Episcopal (20-5) with 10 points.
“We obviously didn’t get a win, but we got what we wanted,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman Sr. said. “We got to see a different style of play and faced a quality Jehovah-Jireh team I believe will win another state title. They’re well coached. It’s two different styles, and we both needed this to get ready for the playoffs. That's why we play each other.”
Both teams struggled to impose their will on the other in a low-scoring first half. The pace favored Episcopal, but JCA led 9-7 after the first quarter, thanks to a basket and free throw by Harton with 43 seconds left.
But the Warriors could not pull away. Harton scored the first basket of the second quarter to make it 11-7. JCA led by no more than four points in the period. Episcopal took a 15-13 lead on a post up move by 6-foot-6 DJ Morgan with 4:40 to go in the first half.
Again, the pace slowed. The Warriors' Shamar Parker had a putback with 4.3 seconds left for a 17-all tie at halftime.
“We’ve been good in the halfcourt for the most part,” Ricks said. “There were some cases in the first half when we weren’t very aggressive on offense and in the second half we were. We took advantage of some matchups we thought we could.”
Harton (6-3) was the biggest mismatch issue for Episcopal. His ability to drive to the basket was crucial. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Tremont Hampton to open the second half also were pivotal.
A scoring drought of 6 minutes, 23 seconds proved costly for the Knights in the third quarter. Hampton's 3-pointers gave Jehova-Jireh a quick six-point lead. Ricky Volland scored on a baseline jumper for Episcopal at the 6:27 mark. The Knights did not score again until the 1:04 mark and made just 2-of-11 field goal attempts in the period as JCA built a 13-game lead. Harton had six third-quarter rebounds.
“At first, I wasn’t listening to coach, but then I realized there was a mismatch and we took advantage of it and went on that run,” Harton said. “We’ve talked a lot about situations. … We had failed at close-game situations in other games. We had to slow down and make free throws.”
Episcopal got within four points, at 37-33, after a jumper in the lane by Besselman with 35 seconds to go. But the Warriors made five of their final six free throws to clinch the win.