Christina Anderson doesn’t expect comparisons between her current team and the one that won a Division II select LHSAA title three years ago.
The fifth-seeded Eagles (15-4) host No. 12 E.D. White Catholic (16-12) for a regional-round playoff game set for 6 p.m. Thursday at PBS. The game should illustrate the things this PBS team is — a talented young team with small numbers.
“We had five players and I brought up one eighth-grader after the junior high season ended,” Anderson said. “They are hard workers and put in the time to get us where we are. It’s a different team than three years ago when we had a deeper bench.
“It is challenging because you have to stress conditioning, taking care of our bodies and game plan differently than you would with a 12-player bench. We’re excited about the challenge and getting the chance to play at home.”
Jalyn Wright, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, leads the Eagles with 21.0 scoring average. Two juniors, 5-6 twins Aaliyah (15.0) and Aalasia (12.0) Cyprian, are the other double figures scorers for the PBS.
Like other coaches, Anderson is aware of the declining numbers in girls sports, including basketball. Studies show that up to 51 percent of girls quit playing sports by the age of 14.
“I think one thing we have to do is come up with different ways to approach girls about playing sports,” Anderson said. “We have to look at why they quit sports, whether it’s being burned out or something else and see what we need to do to keep them involved.”
Those discussions are on hold for another day. PBS faces an E.D. White team that is an underrated No. 12 seed.
“Everybody definitely has a role to play and we expect them (E.D. White) to be tough,” Anderson said. “We know they will be fundamentally solid and won’t give up. Teams from that area always are. The question is, are we ready to go to that next level.”
Playoff game/benefit
Proceeds from Thursday’s Class B playoff game between Livingston Parish rivals Maurepas and Holden will be donated to a fund designated to help the family of Nathan Raymond, the 16-year-old Holden boys basketball player who died in an auto accident last weekend.
Game time is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Holden. In just over three days, a gofundme account set up for the family has raised $10,555.
All-star selections
The LHSCA announced its basketball all-star teams Wednesday and the list includes a number of players set to compete in playoff games Thursday.
Lee’s Diamond Hunter, Jaycee Hughes of Holden, Kate Thompson of Denham Springs, Zachary’s Osha Cummings, Sadie Williams of East Ascension, Live Oak’s Dijone’ Flowers and McKinley’s Erica Lafayette are set to be part of the East team that will play the West squad at 1 p.m. March 21 in Bossier City.