Pitching and fielding ruled the day between Catholic and Dunham on Friday. Catholic’s Luke McGibboney and his defense just happened to be a little bit better than Dunham in a 2-1 win for the Bears.
McGibboney went the distance and only allowed two hits and two walks. He started the game by striking out the first three Dunham batters, who all went down looking. When McGibboney wasn’t striking out batters, he was allowing his defense to make plays behind him.
“I have all the trust in the world in them,” McGibboney said. “As a pitcher, for me, that makes a whole lot easier for me. I have confidence knowing that they can make the plays behind me and have my back.”
“Our defense is top notch pound-for-pound at every position,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “We’ve got some guys we like to run out there, and it gives our pitchers a lot of comfort being able to throw pitches over the plate, pitch for contact and allow those guys to make plays.”
McGibboney’s lone slipup came in the sixth inning with the Bears up 1-0. Dunham’s Will Ashby singled to open the inning and made his way to third base with two outs. McGibboney battled back from down 3-0 in the count against Dallas Day, but a wild pitch on a full count allowed Ashby to score from third for the tying run.
Dunham’s Stephen Still tried to go the distance and opened the seventh inning on the mound. However, Still began to wear down after allowing four hits and four walks through the first six innings.
He moved ahead in the count against Catholic’s nine-hole hitter Matthew Lee, Still hit Lee with a pitch to put the winning runner on with no outs. After a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk, Still was replaced by Thomas Parker.
Catholic responded to the change by staying back in the box and waited for something to hit. The patience paid off and two walks later, Lee scored the winning run.
“(Parker) was brought in, and we believe in him and we’re going to keep believing in him,” Dunham coach Sham Gabehart said. “He’s pitched very well for us. He’s a sinker ball guy, and we thought we could get a double play and get out of it.
“I think some of the pitches were marginal that could’ve been called, but when you get behind the count, you’ve got to make them hit it. We’ll get better from it and keep playing.”