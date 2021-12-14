St. Amant got on the scoreboard first, but after that it was all Walker.
Behind offensive rebounding and long-range shooting, the Wildcats quickly erased their early deficit and rolled to a 75-45 win at Walker.
St. Amant’s Caterina Byars made two free throws to give the Gators (5-5) their only lead at 2-0. Walker (14-0) outscored the visitors 16-2 over the next six minutes and led 18-8 after one quarter. The Walker lead was 44-19 at halftime, and the Wildcats led by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.
For the game, Walker pulled down 16 offensive rebounds and dominated the boards with a 37-14 advantage over St. Amant. Five Wildcats made 3-pointers, and they finished with 11.
Leading the 3-point barrage was Lanie Miller, who made four and scored 23 points. Ja’Miya Vann had three 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and Caitlin Travis added 13 points.
While Walker’s offense was nearly unstoppable, Wildcats coach Korey Arnold said he was frustrated at times by his team’s defense.
“Defensively, I thought this was our worst game of the season,” Arnold said. “We weren’t detail-oriented, we missed scouting assignments, we missed rotations, we were late on close-outs — we’ve got a lot of work to do defensively.
“Offensively, I know we can score.”
St. Amant was led by Caterina Byars with four 3-pointers and 16 points. Amiyah Edwards scored 12, but the Gators had trouble getting into their offense all game long.
The Gators shot 51.4% from the field, but only took 35 shots. Walker limited St. Amant to three offensive rebounds and made 27 of its 60 shots (45%).
“For us, it was about trying to slow the game down and take good shots,” St. Amant coach Bianca Harvey said. “(Walker) is a team that wants to score 80 or 90 points, and they feed off of turnovers. ... For the most part, we kept it under control but they had spurts when we turned the ball over.”
St. Amant was under control at the start of the second quarter. After trailing 20-8, the Gators got one of two free throws from Rylie Boudreaux, and then forced turnovers on Walker’s next two possessions. Byars' 3-pointer from the right corner cut the deficit to 20-12, but that was as close as St. Amant could get.
With Miller scoring five points, Walker went on an 11-0 run to push its lead out to 19 points. St. Amant was unable to get the deficit under 10 points again.
“I wasn’t happy with the loss, but we had some positives,” Harvey said. “We calmed down, we were able to break the press and we were able to get some good shots at the bucket.