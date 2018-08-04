There was no celebration cake or fanfare when Kenny Guillot completed his final day as athletic director at Parkview Baptist last week. And he was OK with that.
“When I retired from coaching, the school made a big deal of it and honored me at a game,” Guillot said. “I’ve had all of that. Working the last day and then going home … that was fine. I’m not going to be too far away.”
If Guillot’s story was made into a movie, there might be background music for a ride into the sunset. The reality is that the 74-year-old will likely be riding bikes with his youngest granddaughter.
That new role suits Guillot, who is undoubtedly one of the most influential high school football coaches in Baton Rouge over the past two decades. He won 164 games in 15 seasons at PBS, along with four Class 3A titles and finished with a career record of 175-41.
Success and personal trials are intertwined into Guillot’s life. The former Northwestern State player was an assistant coach on the 1974 Tara High team that won a state title and from there he went on to be a head coach at Woodlawn High. After stints as an assistant at Nicholls State and McNeese, Guillot spent several years in private business. He saw himself as a long shot to get the Parkview job, telling administrators he wasn’t a Baptist.
Three years later, the Eagles won their first LHSAA title. Parkview took on the persona of its coach and became a top program without having a roster full of top-tier recruits. Baton Rouge’s Class 3A district was once the laughing stock of south Louisiana. Parkview’s rise helped elevate the league to be the state’s best. Just last fall, 6-3A swept the LHSAA’s Division II (University High) and Class 3A (West Feliciana) titles.
There were tough times. Guillot’s first wife died of cancer when he was a college assistant. Cancer claimed his oldest daughter during his time at PBS. Guillot himself has battled lymphoma. But if you ask him about his life, Guillot talks about blessings. Now there will be a period of adjustment.
“Ever since I started working, I went into each day with a purpose,” Guillot said. “Every morning, right up to this week, I would wake up and think about the things I needed to get done. This will be something new.”
There will be time for trips to see other family with his wife, Sandy. He has already been to New Roads to watch former player David Simoneaux’s Catholic-Pointe Coupee team practice. Son-in-law Jay Mayet, the current PBS coach, is giving Guillot a sideline pass.
Guillot called Central coach Sid Edwards and Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook in recent days. He got to reminisce about Thursday night battles when Edwards coached at Redemptorist and playoff games against Cook’s Notre Dame teams.
Good times? Some of the best for one of Baton Rouge’s best.
Jobs, etc.
Former Denham Springs High player and assistant coach Rickey Noland has been hired as the head baseball coach at Mandeville High. The 32-year-old Noland was an all-state catcher at DSHS and later played at LSU-Eunice and Delta State.
Noland spent one season as an assistant at Denham Springs after coaching for eight years in Mississippi, including six as head coach at Ocean Springs High.
• Zachary High seeks an assistant girls basketball coach who is certified to teach physical education. Contact ZHS coach Tami McClure by email at tami.mcclure@zacharyschools.org.
Spencer commits
Madison Prep boys basketball player Jahein Spencer committed to the University of Alabama-Birmingham Friday. The 6-foot-4 Spencer helped the Chargers win the Class 3A title in March.
Spencer averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game. He is scheduled to play football for the Chargers this fall.
Prep notable
Tzuriel Pedigo set a meet record while winning the 17- to 18-year-old javelin while competing in the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines.
The former Parkview Baptist competitor had a winning throw of 229 feet, 4 inches. Pedigo also was the 17-18 javelin at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics in Greensboro with a toss of 227-5.