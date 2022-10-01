A nationally televised game. Some key district games. And eight, count them, eight Thursday night games.
Week 6 high school football in the Baton Rouge area may not be the answer to the prayers of every fan. But it should answer some questions and likely pose a few more.
For some, the biggest news is this — that ESPN televised game between Zachary and Woodlawn is finally here. But the parameters for the District 4-5A opener set for 7 p.m. Thursday changed when ZHS quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, was injured two weeks ago.
No longer is it a glamour QB1 matchup between Holstein and LSU commitment Rickie Collins of Woodlawn. By the time the game ends Thursday night I suspect we will know more about both teams.
There have been ups and downs for the Panthers (2-3). Given Woodlawn’s strength of schedule and new starters in a few key places, we should have anticipated that.
No one could have predicted the non-throwing shoulder injury to Holstein, who at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, has been durable. The Broncos (3-1) have deftly transitioned from Lindsey Scott to Keilon Brown to Holstein since 2015. Hudson Spangler threw two TD passes in Friday’s 49-14 win over Winona, Ms. So far, so good.
How both teams approach and handle the big-game atmosphere goes under a microscope. How do Collins and Woodlawn respond to adversity this week after a tough loss to St. James? Can Zachary put the game away if the opportunity presents itself?
Catholic High (4-1) may have to answer the same question as Zachary in its 4-5A opener with Liberty (1-3) at Olympia Friday. A decision on whether Liberty RB Kaleb Jackson will depend on how Jackson looks in practice, according to Patriots’ coach Korey Lindsey.
The Bears put up plenty of points against talented Class 6A Carver of Montgomery, Ala. But a 42-22 fourth-quarter lead ended up being a 42-36 win. There was a costly fumble on special teams. And missed opportunities to control the clock.
In District 5-5A, the game to watch is East Ascension (1-4) at St. Amant (3-2). A brutal nondistrict schedule was designed to prepare EAHS for district play and beyond. Ascension Parish’s biggest rivalry is a measuring stick that will be scrutinized, as usual.
Don’t forget about District 6-4A play, which enters its fifth week. Unbeaten Plaquemine (5-0, 4-0) travels to westside rival Brusly (4-1, 3-0). West Feliciana (5-0, 3-0) plays St. Michael (2-3, 2-2) Thursday at Olympia.
About all these Thursday games ...
A shortage of officials in Baton Rouge and around the state is a real issue that began about five years ago and was accelerated by the pandemic, which prompted some older officials to retire.
Week 6 … ready or not, here we go.